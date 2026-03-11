Kick CF 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
University of Miami superstar Malachi Toney has autographed this number. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. This unique piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $475
Starting bid
This is an 8x10 of MLS champion
Lionel Messi. Included is a laser (copy) signature. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
This is a 3D photo The Beatles.
Included is a copy of signed check. The display comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
This is a photo of both the Men
and Women gold medal victory at the Olympics. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $350
Starting bid
This is a photo of Bad Bunny. Included is a copy of signed ticket. The display comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
Miami Dolphins superstar De'von Achane has autographed this 8x10 photo. It has been authenticated. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
This is a photo of Taylor Swift. Included is a copy of signed ticket. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value $375
Starting bid
This is a team photo from the
back to back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Included are copies of tickets. The
piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
Hall of Famer Dan Marino has
autographed this 8x10 photo. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. This MUST HAVE
piece comes custom framed. Retail $500
Starting bid
Miami Heat Hall of Famer Dwyane
Wade has autographed this 8x10 photo. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. The display comes custom framed. Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
This is a photo from K Pop. Included are laser (copies) signatures. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
These are photos from the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
These are photos from National
Champion Fernando Mendoza. Included is a laser (copy) signature. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $275
Starting bid
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat
has signed this 8x10 photo. It has been authenticated. The display comes custom framed. Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
Florida Panthers back to back champion Matthew Tkachuk has autographed this 8x10 photo.
It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Included is this commemorative puck. This unique piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $525
Starting bid
his is a photo from Bam Adebayo's
historic night. The photo comes custom framed. Retail Value: $325
Starting bid
This is a Romero Britto print.
This isn't being produced anymore! The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
This is a Romero Britto print.
This isn't being produced anymore! The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
This is a Romero Britto print.
This isn't being produced anymore! The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
This is a photo of Miami Heat superstar Bam Adebayo. Included is a signed rookie card. It has even authenticated. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $475
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