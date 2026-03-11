Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation
Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation

Hosted by

Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Kick CF 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

17535 SW 95th Ave, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157, USA

Malachi
$275

Starting bid

University of Miami superstar Malachi Toney has autographed this number. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. This unique piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $475

Messi Mania item
Messi Mania
$225

Starting bid

This is an 8x10 of MLS champion

Lionel Messi. Included is a laser (copy) signature. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375

Fab Four item
Fab Four
$250

Starting bid

This is a 3D photo The Beatles. 

Included is a copy of signed check. The display comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $450

Going For Gold item
Going For Gold
$200

Starting bid

This is a photo of both the Men

and Women gold medal victory at the Olympics. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $350

Bad Bunny item
Bad Bunny
$225

Starting bid

This is a photo of Bad Bunny. Included is a copy of signed ticket. The display comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375

Achane item
Achane
$225

Starting bid

Miami Dolphins superstar De'von Achane has autographed this 8x10 photo. It has been authenticated. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $375

Swifties item
Swifties
$225

Starting bid

This is a photo of Taylor Swift. Included is a copy of signed ticket. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value $375

Back To Back item
Back To Back
$200

Starting bid

This is a team photo from the

back to back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Included are copies of tickets. The

piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $375

Dan The Man item
Dan The Man
$300

Starting bid

Hall of Famer Dan Marino has

autographed this 8x10 photo. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. This MUST HAVE

piece comes custom framed. Retail $500

Mr. 305 item
Mr. 305
$300

Starting bid

Miami Heat Hall of Famer Dwyane

Wade has autographed this 8x10 photo. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. The display comes custom framed. Retail Value: $500

K Pop item
K Pop
$225

Starting bid

This is a photo from K Pop. Included are laser (copies) signatures. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375

The Champs Are Here item
The Champs Are Here
$225

Starting bid

These are photos from the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $375

FERNANDO item
FERNANDO
$175

Starting bid

These are photos from National

Champion Fernando Mendoza. Included is a laser (copy) signature. The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $275

Herro Of The Day item
Herro Of The Day
$275

Starting bid

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

has signed this 8x10 photo. It has been authenticated. The display comes custom framed. Retail Value: $450

Chucky item
Chucky
$325

Starting bid

Florida Panthers back to back champion Matthew Tkachuk has autographed this 8x10 photo.

It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Included is this commemorative puck. This unique piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $525

Bam 83!!!
$200

Starting bid

his is a photo from Bam Adebayo's 

historic night. The photo comes custom framed. Retail Value: $325

Let's Celebrate item
Let's Celebrate
$225

Starting bid

This is a Romero Britto print.

This isn't being produced anymore! The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $400

Ginger item
Ginger
$225

Starting bid

This is a Romero Britto print.

This isn't being produced anymore! The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $400

Swing item
Swing
$225

Starting bid

This is a Romero Britto print.

This isn't being produced anymore! The piece comes custom mat and framed. Retail Value: $400

Bam
$225

Starting bid

This is a photo of Miami Heat superstar Bam Adebayo. Included is a signed rookie card. It has even authenticated.  The piece comes custom framed. Retail Value: $475

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!