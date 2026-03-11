Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation

Hosted by

Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation

Kick CF & Pi Day!

17535 SW 95th Ave

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157, USA

Additional Players
$25
Registered Guests
$20
Legends’ Game Drawing Fabulous 15
$100

Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)

Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.

Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.

Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $100.

Legends’ Game Drawing 3 Pack
$25

Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)

Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.

Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.

Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $25..

Legends Game Individual Drawing Ticket
$10

Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)

Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.

Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.

Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $10 per chance.

Lemonade Stand
Pay what you can
"Banana Cream" Pi
$31.40
"Coconut" Pi
$50
"Cherry" Pi
$100
"Keylime" Pi
$250
"Millionaire" Pi
$500
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