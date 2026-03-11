Kick CF & Pi Day!

Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)



Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.



Past Celebrity Players Include:

Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.



Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.

Suggested Donation $10 per chance.