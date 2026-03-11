Kick CF & Pi Day!

Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)
Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.
Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.
Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $100.
Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)
Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.
Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.
Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $25..
Legends Game (approximately 12:45pm)
Opportunity to play in Legends' Game with Celebrity All Stars led by Super Bowl and College Football National Champion, Bryant McKinnie.
Past Celebrity Players Include:
Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, Jonathan Vilma, Olivier Vernon, Willis McGahee, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey, Santana Moss & more.
Drawing made 15 minutes before game. Must be present to play.
Suggested Donation $10 per chance.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!