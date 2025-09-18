KICK FOR A CAUSE

If you would like to play but do not have the means to pay for a ticket choose this ticket. This ticket does not guarantee you a spot, but it will put you on our sponsored waiting list. Spots open up as donations come in, you will be a free agent placed on a team the day of. We will reach out to you two days in advance to let you know. We want to be able to have as many people play and it is a fundraiser after all, share the event so we get more donations and more spots!