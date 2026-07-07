Kick Off Carnival Tickets

Carnival Game Tickets

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Enjoy 10+ carnival games and activities at the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival! Game tickets are used for attractions including the Dunk Tank, Watermelon Eating Contest, Photo Booth, Face Painting, and many more family-friendly games.





Ticket Pricing:

🎟️ $1 = 2 Tickets

🎟️ $10 = 20 Tickets

🎟️ $20 = 50 Tickets (Best Value!)

All booths accept tickets in 2-ticket increments.





All proceeds benefit the Venice Vikings Youth Football & Cheer Association, helping provide equipment, field maintenance, and opportunities for our athletes.





Tickets are valid only for the July 25, 2026 Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival and are non-refundable.