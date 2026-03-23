Kick Off Party to Christmas in July

Hosted by
About this event
🌺🎟️ Tropical Raffle Fun Awaits! 🎟️🌺
Grab your chance to win a little island magic! Raffle tickets are $10 each, and if your name is called, you’ll get to choose your prize from an incredible collection of items generously donated by our amazing local businesses.
No need to stay anchored to the island all night… 🌊
You do not have to be present to win! Just keep your phone nearby during the event so we can reach you to select your prize.
So go ahead… take a chance, catch the wave, and let the island luck roll in! 🌴✨
🌴🎟️ Catch the Wave 50/50 Raffle! 🎟️🌴
Ready to stack your chances? For $25, get a wing span of tickets (the length of your arm!) for our 50/50 raffle—because island luck comes in bundles! 🌊✨
Individual Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each.
Half the pot goes to one lucky winner… and the other half helps The Sandbox continue spreading joy, hope, and believing through our Christmas in July Initiative. 🎄💜
No need to stay beachside all night…
You do not have to be present to win! Just keep your phone close so we can call you when your name rides in on the wave 🌊📞
Go big, grab an armful, and let the island luck roll in! 🌺🍍
🌺🌴 Reserve Your Island Table 🌴🌺
While this event is free to attend, you can upgrade your night and claim your own little slice of paradise!
For just $50, reserve a table for up to 8 guests so your crew can relax, sip, and celebrate together all evening long. 🍍🥤
No wandering the island looking for seats… your table will be waiting like a perfectly placed beach cabana 🌊✨
✨ Bonus: Your reservation is a donation to The Sandbox, and you will receive a tax receipt for your $50 contribution.
Grab your friends, claim your spot, and celebrate under the tiki lights—together. 🌺🎄
🌴🌺 Become a Luau Sponsor 🌺🌴
Help us turn this tropical night into something truly unforgettable! For $100, you can become a Luau Sponsor and play a part in making the magic happen. 🍍✨
Your support helps us create an incredible experience while raising funds for our Christmas in July Initiative, bringing joy, hope, and believing to cancer patients and their families. 🎄💜
✨ As a Luau Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🌺 A $100 tax-deductible receipt
🎤 A special shoutout from our DJ during the event
🌴 The feel-good knowing you helped bring island vibes and real impact
So grab your lei, step into the spotlight, and help us make waves of joy! 🌊🌺
🌺📸 Aloha Photo Booth Sponsor 📸🌺
Help us capture the magic and memories of the night! For $175, become our Aloha Photo Booth Sponsor and make this experience extra special for every guest. 🌴✨
From leis to laughter, every snapshot will be filled with joy—and you’ll be the reason those memories live on long after the party ends. 🍍💫
✨ As our Aloha Photo Booth Sponsor, you’ll receive:
📸 A $175 tax-deductible receipt
🌺 A special thank you shoutout on social media
🎤 Highlighted recognition at the event
🌴 Recognition for helping create moments that truly matter
Step into the spotlight, spread the aloha, and help us capture memories that matter. 💜📷
🌺🍍 Island Dessert Sponsor 🍍🌺
Help us add a little extra sweetness to the night! For $250, become our Island Dessert Sponsor and treat our guests to a delicious tropical experience. 🌴✨
From sweet bites to joyful moments, your support will help create a dessert display that feels like a true island celebration—and a night our families will never forget. 🍰💫
✨ As our Island Dessert Sponsor, you’ll receive:
💜 Logo or name prominently displayed on the Dessert Table as the featured sponsor
🍍 A $250 tax-deductible receipt
🌺 A special thank you shoutout on social media
🎤 Highlighted recognition at the event
🌴 Recognition for helping create moments that truly matter
🍰 Want to give in a different way? This opportunity can also be an in-kind sponsorship by donating 100 desserts for our families to enjoy during the event.
Step into the sweetness, spread the aloha, and help us serve up joy—one bite at a time. 💜🍍
🌴🍍 Tiki Bar Sponsor 🍍🌴
Be the life of the luau! For $500, become our Tiki Bar Sponsor and help us serve up refreshing drinks, tropical vibes, and unforgettable moments all night long. 🌺🥤
We’re creating a tiki bar soda shop experience, complete with signature tropical mocktails that guests can mix, sip, and enjoy all evening. This will be a central gathering spot—where guests connect, celebrate, and soak in the island magic—making it a standout opportunity to showcase your support. 🌊✨
✨ As our Tiki Bar Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🥤 Logo placement prominently displayed on the Tiki Bar
📱 A dedicated social media spotlight post
📄 A $500 tax-deductible receipt
📰 Ad placement in the event program
💌 A post-event thank you and recognition
Step into the spotlight, fuel the fun, and help us pour joy into every cup while making a meaningful impact. 💜🌴
Make waves of impact! For $500, become our Tidal Joy Sponsor and help bring joy, connection, and unforgettable moments to life throughout the evening. 🌺💜
This sponsorship flows throughout the entire event—touching multiple experiences and ensuring your support is seen, felt, and celebrated all night long. 🌴🌊
✨ As our Tidal Joy Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🌊 Logo or name featured on Main Stage / DJ Shoutout Signage Area
📱 A dedicated social media spotlight post
📄 A $500 tax-deductible receipt
📰 Ad placement in the event program
💌 A post-event thank you and recognition
🍍🌴 Pineapple Paradise Sponsor 🌴🍍
Step into the spotlight as one of our premier sponsors! For $750, become our Pineapple Paradise Sponsor and help create a night filled with tropical vibes, meaningful impact, and unforgettable joy. 🌺✨
Your support helps bring our Christmas in July Initiative to life—spreading hope, joy, and believing to cancer patients and their families. 💜🎄
✨ As our Pineapple Paradise Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🍍 A full-page ad in the event program
📱 Social media exposure and recognition
🌐 Logo and website featured on our website
🌴 A reserved table for you and your guests
📄 A $750 tax-deductible receipt
💌 A post-event thank you and recognition
This is your chance to stand tall, shine bright, and be a major part of the magic that makes waves of joy possible. 🌊💜🍍
🌴🌊 Island Impact Sponsor 🌊🌴
Make waves that truly matter. As an Island Impact Sponsor for $1,000, you’ll play a leading role in creating an unforgettable evening while directly supporting our mission to bring joy, hope, and believing to cancer patients and their families. 💜🎄
Your impact goes beyond the event—it helps fuel our Christmas in July Initiative, allowing us to reach even more families with meaningful, joy-filled gifts. 🌺✨
✨ As our Island Impact Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🌊 A full-page ad in the event program
📱 Social media exposure and recognition
🌐 Logo and website featured on our website
🌴 A reserved table for you and your guests
🎟️ The opportunity to pull raffle tickets during the event
📄 A $1,000 tax-deductible receipt
💌 A post-event thank you and recognition
Stand with us, lead the wave, and create an impact that ripples far beyond the shore. 🌊💜✨
☀️🌴 Sunshine Sponsor 🌴☀️
Presenting Sponsor
✨ Be the sunshine that brings the magic to life. As our Sunshine Sponsor for $2,000, you are the presenting sponsor of the event—shining over every moment, every detail, and every life touched through this incredible night. 🌺✨
Your support powers our Christmas in July Initiative, helping us bring joy, hope, and believing to cancer patients and their families in a BIG way. 💜🎄
✨ As our Sunshine Sponsor, you’ll receive:
☀️ Premier “Presented By” recognition on all event materials and signage
🌴 Top logo placement across all major touchpoints (welcome sign, main signage, sponsor boards, and key event areas)
📱 Featured social media campaign + dedicated spotlight post
🌐 Prominent logo placement with website link on our website
📰 Premium full-page ad in the event program
🌺 Reserved VIP table for you and your guests
🎤 Multiple DJ shoutouts throughout the event
🎟️ Exclusive opportunity to pull raffle winners during the event
📸 Highlighted recognition at high-traffic areas (photo booth and/or main gathering space)
📄 A $2,000 tax-deductible receipt
💌 A post-event thank you and recognition
This is more than a sponsorship—it’s a chance to shine brightly, lead with purpose, and create lasting impact for families who need it most. 🌊💜☀️
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!