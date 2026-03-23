Kick Off Party to Christmas in July

🌺🎟️ Tropical Raffle Fun Awaits! 🎟️🌺

Grab your chance to win a little island magic! Raffle tickets are $10 each, and if your name is called, you’ll get to choose your prize from an incredible collection of items generously donated by our amazing local businesses.

No need to stay anchored to the island all night… 🌊

You do not have to be present to win! Just keep your phone nearby during the event so we can reach you to select your prize.

So go ahead… take a chance, catch the wave, and let the island luck roll in! 🌴✨