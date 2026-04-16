TheDiamondsntheruff

Hosted by

TheDiamondsntheruff

About this event

Kick Off to Spring Celebration In Flower

TBA

Donation/Event Participant
$42

Dinner service includes:

drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water

Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses

Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls

meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces

Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!

K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more

Donation/Event Participant (table 4)
$160

Table for 4 Thank you for your Support!

Dinner service includes:

drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water

Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses

Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls

meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces

Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!

K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more

Donation/Event Participant fee + membership
$65


Thank You for Supporting DNTR513 your monthly membership helps families with Chronic health challenges thrive!more info to come!

Dinner service includes:

drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water

Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses

Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls

meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces

Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!

K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more

Donation/Event Participant fee+membership for2
$125

Thank You For Supporting DNTR513 your monthly membership helps familieswith chronic health challenges Thrive! more info to come!

Dinner service includes:

drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water

Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses

Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls

meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces

Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!

K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more

TABLE OF 4
$250

Thank You For Supporting DNTR513 your monthly membership helps familieswith chronic health challenges Thrive! more info to come!

Dinner service includes:

drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water

Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses

Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls

meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces

Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!

K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more!

Diamond Level Members
$15

Diamond Members are DiamondsNTheRuff513! monthly contributors. Become a member today! Be apart of the change!

Vendors/sponsor
$25

Thank You for your Support and Sharing your information and products.

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