Kick Off to Spring Celebration In Flower

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About this event
Dinner service includes:
drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water
Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses
Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls
meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces
Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!
K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more
Table for 4 Thank you for your Support!
Dinner service includes:
drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water
Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses
Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls
meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces
Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!
K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more
Thank You for Supporting DNTR513 your monthly membership helps families with Chronic health challenges thrive!more info to come!
Dinner service includes:
drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water
Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses
Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls
meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces
Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!
K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more
Thank You For Supporting DNTR513 your monthly membership helps familieswith chronic health challenges Thrive! more info to come!
Dinner service includes:
drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water
Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses
Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls
meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces
Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!
K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more
Thank You For Supporting DNTR513 your monthly membership helps familieswith chronic health challenges Thrive! more info to come!
Dinner service includes:
drinks:tea,lemonade,fruit juices,wine,water
Appetizer: fruit.veggie & cheeses
Sides:7layer salad,greenbeans,Mac/cheese,vegetarian baked beans,dinner rolls
meats:Spaghetti Bake w/turkey,beef ribs,salmon,chicken wings w/voice of sauces
Music and entertainment with DJ Will Squeez,live Performances from Katauna Bella,Ebbie Roe & TeboNotes & Swalley!
K.Redd with the Ultimate Mobile Lounge, Raffles,Games & more!
Diamond Members are DiamondsNTheRuff513! monthly contributors. Become a member today! Be apart of the change!
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