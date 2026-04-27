Kick off to Summer 2026!

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About this raffle
$100 dinner gift certificate for two at Lolo Hot Springs
4 - Paddlehead Baseball tickets (1st base side)
20 - Dairy Queen Dilly Bar tokens
1 - Montana Knife Company Knife "The Blackfoot 2.0"
8 - BOGO Parks & Rec Water Park Passes
$100 dinner gift certificate for two at Lolo Hot Springs
4 - Paddlehead Baseball tickets (1st base side)
20 - Dairy Queen Dilly Bar tokens
1 - Montana Knife Company Knife "The Blackfoot 2.0"
8 - BOGO Parks & Rec Water Park Passes
$
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