MISSOULA COUNTY EMPLOYEES COUNCIL

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MISSOULA COUNTY EMPLOYEES COUNCIL

About this raffle

Kick off to Summer 2026!

One Entry
$5

$100 dinner gift certificate for two at Lolo Hot Springs

4 - Paddlehead Baseball tickets (1st base side)

20 - Dairy Queen Dilly Bar tokens

1 - Montana Knife Company Knife "The Blackfoot 2.0"

8 - BOGO Parks & Rec Water Park Passes


BUNDLE - 5 Entries for $20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$100 dinner gift certificate for two at Lolo Hot Springs

4 - Paddlehead Baseball tickets (1st base side)

20 - Dairy Queen Dilly Bar tokens

1 - Montana Knife Company Knife "The Blackfoot 2.0"

8 - BOGO Parks & Rec Water Park Passes

Add a donation for MISSOULA COUNTY EMPLOYEES COUNCIL

$

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