KSI Adventures Inc

Hosted by

KSI Adventures Inc

About this event

Kick start banquet october 6th 2026

22 N Last Chance Gulch

Helena, MT 59601, USA

Single
$65

With purchase of ticket you get dinner and acsess to a fun filled night with live music and fun and games and auctions!

Date night for 2
$100

Dinner for 2 and acsess to a fun filled night of live music, auctions and games!

Table
$600

Bring your workplace to a night of giving back!

Table purchase gives you a table for your group of 8!

Sponsor table!
$1,000

Bring your whole crew and get some ksi merch for 8 people. Dinner for 8 and a fun filled night for a great cause!

Raffle and Game prizes sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 guest

mentions as a main sponsor for the raffle and prizes thru the entire evening, logo on program!

Corporate Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company Logo on all event marketing, printed materials, digital content, and signage. one table for 8 guest at banquet. your sponsorship covers the cost of the venue and the caterer so that every penny can go towards the mission!

Add a donation for KSI Adventures Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!