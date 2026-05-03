Kick start banquet october 6th 2026

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About this event
With purchase of ticket you get dinner and acsess to a fun filled night with live music and fun and games and auctions!
Dinner for 2 and acsess to a fun filled night of live music, auctions and games!
Bring your workplace to a night of giving back!
Table purchase gives you a table for your group of 8!
Bring your whole crew and get some ksi merch for 8 people. Dinner for 8 and a fun filled night for a great cause!
Table for 8 guest
mentions as a main sponsor for the raffle and prizes thru the entire evening, logo on program!
Company Logo on all event marketing, printed materials, digital content, and signage. one table for 8 guest at banquet. your sponsorship covers the cost of the venue and the caterer so that every penny can go towards the mission!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!