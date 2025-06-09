Kick Back with NWaC

4633 N Clark St #1

Chicago, IL 60640, USA

VIP Admission
$30
Kick off the night early with exclusive access starting at 6PM! Includes: ✨ Delicious food and snacks 🎉 Early access to raffle and silent auction 👋 A special Meet & Greet with the Junior Board 💫 First dibs on the fun and good vibes all evening long Support NWaC in style while getting the full Kick Back experience!
General Admission
$20
Join the party starting at 7PM! Includes: 🎤 Karaoke 🎟 Access to the raffle and silent auction 💖 A night of connection, creativity, and community. Your ticket helps us reach our $5,000 goal and keeps immersive, inclusive theatre alive in Chicago!
