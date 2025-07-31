Revive Recovery Resource Center

Kickball For A Cause

29 Preston St

Hillsborough, NH 03244, USA

Champion Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Community Sponsor benefits + name on event t-shirts and acknowledgment during opening/closing ceremonies


Community Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

Field Sponsor benefits + logo on all promo materials and social shout-outs


Field Sponsor – $500
$500

Team Sponsor benefits + individual banner displayed at field

Team Sponsor
$250

Logo on event signage + entry for one team (up to 10 players)

 

Non-Profit Team Registration
$200

Includes team entry of 9/10 people.

💌 Patriot from Afar – $100
$100

Can't make it to the event but still want to support recovery in your community? Become a Patriot from Afar and show your love from the sidelines.


A heartfelt thank-you from the Revive Recovery team 💙


Your contribution helps fund life-changing recovery services and reminds others they are never alone.

