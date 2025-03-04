Kickin It - 2025

Admit One to a night of dinner, dancing and a whole lotta fun.
Admit One to a night of dinner, dancing and a whole lotta fun.
Platinum Sponsor Level
$2,000
Be a Sponsor of the Event! Our Platinum Level Package includes 16 general admission tickets (2 tables) and 2 drink tickets per person, VIP Reserved Seating, Advertisement on Social Media and our Video Slide Show that will play throughout the evening.
Be a Sponsor of the Event! Our Platinum Level Package includes 16 general admission tickets (2 tables) and 2 drink tickets per person, VIP Reserved Seating, Advertisement on Social Media and our Video Slide Show that will play throughout the evening.
Gold Sponsor Level
$1,000
Be a Sponsor of the Event! Our Gold package includes 8 general admission tickets (1 table), your sponsorship announced throughout the evening, your name on program, VIP reserved seating and two drink tickets per person.
Be a Sponsor of the Event! Our Gold package includes 8 general admission tickets (1 table), your sponsorship announced throughout the evening, your name on program, VIP reserved seating and two drink tickets per person.
Silver Sponsor Level
$500
Be a Sponsor of the Event! Our Silver package includes four general admission tickets, your name on program and two drink tickets per person.
Be a Sponsor of the Event! Our Silver package includes four general admission tickets, your name on program and two drink tickets per person.
Add a donation for CSP of Northeast Ga
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!