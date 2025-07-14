KICKIN' IT: 2025 Charity Kickball Tournament

Heritage Park 99 Lake Dow Rd

McDonough, GA 30252, USA

Team Registration
$1,200
groupTicketCaption

Team of 12 Players

Includes participation T-shirt for each player

MVP Sponsor
$3,000

+ Title Sponsor with Premier logo placement on all event materials (t-shirts, banners, website, social media)

+ Booth at event and distribute promotional materials to over 250 attendees
+ Verbal acknowledgement of sponsorship throughout the event

+ Opportunity to speak at the tournament
+ Ten (10) T-shirts

Game Changer Sponsor
$1,500

+ Booth at event and distribute promotional materials to over 250 attendees
+ Prominent name/logo placement on all event materials (t-shirts, banners, website, social media)
+ Six (6) T-shirts

Home Run Sponsor
$1,000

+ Booth at event and distribute promotional materials to over 250 attendees
+ Name/logo placement all event materials (t-shirts, banners, website, social media)
+ Four (4) T-shirts

Team Player Sponsor
$500

+ Name/logo placement all event materials (t-shirts, banners, website, social media)
+ Two (2) t-shirts

Vendor Only
$200

+ Booth at event and distribute promotional materials to over 250 attendees

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing