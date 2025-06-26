Madera Elementary Kickoff Social 2025

1 pizza, 1 large plate of vegetables, and 5 drinks.

Pizzas will be available for pick-up until 7:30 PM. Deadline for pizza pre-orders is Sunday, August 24th at 9 PM. No pizzas will be sold at the event. In addition to pizza, all purchases include sliced fresh vegetables and lemonade or water.





Come kick off the school year with a fun evening at Arlington Park. Enjoy delicious pizza while meeting new families, reconnecting with familiar faces, and spending time with teachers. Don’t forget to bring blankets, chairs, warm jackets, and anything fun for the park, like frisbees, bubbles, or a football!





We're thrilled to offer Pizza In the Park at a reduced cost this year thanks to the incredible generosity and fundraising efforts of our amazing Madera community. We're grateful for this community spirit that helps make these meaningful family gatherings accessible for everyone.