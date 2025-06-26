Madera Elementary Kickoff Social 2025

Join the PTA and MEF to support your child and your school! The Madera PTA and Madera Elementary Foundation (MEF) build a supportive community that provides volunteers and financial support for school programs to nurture and educate our students. Cost of membership is $20 per person annually.
**Joining does NOT mean you are committing to any volunteer hours or other obligations.**
Where does my $20 membership fee go?
$5 MEF dues
$8.35 Madera PTA dues
$6.65 Bayside Council dues (goes toward important work done at Council, State, District, and National PTA)
https://www.maderaschool.org/pta
It costs $500 per student for enrichment programs that the district does not provide, such as music & garden programs, reading support, library books, field trips, school assemblies, running club, class supplies, and more.
Your contribution is tax-deductible (tax ID #47-5658402).
https://www.maderaschool.org/mef
1 pizza, 1 large plate of vegetables, and 5 drinks.
Pizzas will be available for pick-up until 7:30 PM. Deadline for pizza pre-orders is Sunday, August 24th at 9 PM. No pizzas will be sold at the event. In addition to pizza, all purchases include sliced fresh vegetables and lemonade or water.
Come kick off the school year with a fun evening at Arlington Park. Enjoy delicious pizza while meeting new families, reconnecting with familiar faces, and spending time with teachers. Don’t forget to bring blankets, chairs, warm jackets, and anything fun for the park, like frisbees, bubbles, or a football!
We're thrilled to offer Pizza In the Park at a reduced cost this year thanks to the incredible generosity and fundraising efforts of our amazing Madera community. We're grateful for this community spirit that helps make these meaningful family gatherings accessible for everyone.
2 pizzas, 2 large plates of vegetables, and 8 drinks.
Pizzas will be available for pick-up until 7:30 PM. Deadline for pizza pre-orders is Sunday, August 24th at 9 PM. No pizzas will be sold at the event. In addition to pizza, all purchases include sliced fresh vegetables and lemonade or water.
Come kick off the school year with a fun evening at Arlington Park. Enjoy delicious pizza while meeting new families, reconnecting with familiar faces, and spending time with teachers. Don’t forget to bring blankets, chairs, warm jackets, and anything fun for the park, like frisbees, bubbles, or a football!
We're thrilled to offer Pizza In the Park at a reduced cost this year thanks to the incredible generosity and fundraising efforts of our amazing Madera community. We're grateful for this community spirit that helps make these meaningful family gatherings accessible for everyone.
1 slice of pizza, 1 small plate of vegetables, and 1 drink.
Pizzas will be available for pick-up until 7:30 PM. Deadline for pizza pre-orders is Sunday, August 24th at 9 PM. No pizzas will be sold at the event. In addition to pizza, all purchases include sliced fresh vegetables and lemonade or water.
Come kick off the school year with a fun evening at Arlington Park. Enjoy delicious pizza while meeting new families, reconnecting with familiar faces, and spending time with teachers. Don’t forget to bring blankets, chairs, warm jackets, and anything fun for the park, like frisbees, bubbles, or a football!
We're thrilled to offer Pizza In the Park at a reduced cost this year thanks to the incredible generosity and fundraising efforts of our amazing Madera community. We're grateful for this community spirit that helps make these meaningful family gatherings accessible for everyone.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing