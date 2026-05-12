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About this event
Join us for an elegant evening of connection, community, and purpose at the Heart2Heart Community Banquet Dinner. This special night will bring together supporters, families, local leaders, and community members for great food, meaningful conversations, music, and fundraising in support of the Heart2Heart mission.
✨ Friday • August 28, 2026
📍 Courtyard by Marriott Charlottesville
1201 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Together, we’re raising support to help Heart2Heart Wellness continue building restorative spaces focused on compassion, wellness, and community care — including our goal of purchasing our first respite home.
Come dressed to celebrate, connect, and make an impact with us for an unforgettable evening.
Join us for a full day of family fun, community connection, music, and celebration at the Heart2Heart Community Fest! Bring the whole family out to enjoy live entertainment, great food, exciting activities, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages.
✨ Saturday • August 29, 2026
📍 190 Rockfish School Ln, Afton, VA 22920
Enjoy:
• Family Fun Activities
• Face Painting
• Car Show
• Live Music
• Dance Contest
• Food Trucks
• Vendors & More
The Heart2Heart Community Fest is more than an event — it’s a celebration of culture, compassion, and community while supporting the Heart2Heart mission and fundraising efforts toward purchasing our first respite home.
Come out, make memories, and be part of something meaningful!
✨ Banquet & Saturday Funday Fest ✨
Join Heart2Heart Wellness for an unforgettable weekend of community, culture, music, food, and fun as we come together to support a meaningful cause.
🍽 Friday • August 28, 2026
Heart2Heart Community Banquet Dinner
📍 Courtyard by Marriott Charlottesville
1201 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Enjoy an elegant evening of connection, dinner, music, community conversations, and fundraising in support of the Heart2Heart mission.
🎉 Saturday • August 29, 2026
Heart2Heart Saturday Community Fest
📍 190 Rockfish School Ln, Afton, VA 22920
Bring the family out for:
• Family Fun Activities
• Face Painting
• Car Show
• Live Music
• Dance Contest
• Food Trucks
• Vendors & More
This weekend celebration helps support Heart2Heart Wellness and our mission to create restorative spaces centered around compassion, wellness, and community care — including our goal of purchasing our first respite home.
Come celebrate, connect, and make an impact with us!
🏡 House Sponsorship — $1,000
Support the Heart2Heart mission while gaining meaningful community visibility during our Banquet & Saturday Community Fest
Fest weekend.
This sponsorship includes:
• 2 Tickets to the Banquet Dinner
• Saturday Fest Admission for a Family of 4
• Event Advertising & Recognition
• Full Page Advertisement Placement
Your sponsorship directly supports Heart2Heart Wellness and helps us continue fundraising toward purchasing our first respite home and expanding compassionate community-centered support services.
🔨 Remodel Sponsorship — $750
Partner with Heart2Heart Wellness and help support our mission to create restorative spaces rooted in compassion, wellness, and community care.
This sponsorship includes:
• 2 Tickets to the Banquet Dinner
• Saturday Fest Admission for a Family of 4
• Event Advertising & Recognition
• Half Page Advertisement Placement
Your support helps Heart2Heart continue fundraising efforts toward purchasing and developing our first respite home for families navigating difficult seasons.
🛏 Room Furnishing Sponsorship — $500
Help Heart2Heart Wellness continue building restorative spaces designed to bring comfort, care, and support to families during difficult seasons.
This sponsorship includes:
• 2 Tickets to the Banquet Dinner
• 2 Tickets to Saturday Funday Fest
• Event Advertising & Recognition
• Quarter Page Advertisement Placement
Your sponsorship directly supports our mission and fundraising efforts toward purchasing and furnishing our first respite home.
🎨 Painting Sponsorship — $250
Support the Heart2Heart mission and help us continue creating welcoming, restorative spaces for families and community members in need.
This sponsorship includes:
• 2 Tickets to the Banquet Dinner
• Saturday Fest Admission for a Family of 4
• Quarter Page Advertisement Placement
Your support helps Heart2Heart Wellness move closer to purchasing and preparing our first respite home centered around compassion, wellness, and community care.
📖 Full Page Advertisement — $100
Promote your business, organization, or brand with a full page advertisement during the Heart2Heart Community Fest weekend.
Your ad placement helps support the Heart2Heart mission while giving your business visibility throughout our Banquet & Saturday Funday Fest events.
📄 Half Page Advertisement — $75
Showcase your business, organization, or brand with a half page advertisement during the Heart2Heart Banquet & Saturday Funday Fest weekend.
Your support helps Heart2Heart Wellness continue building community-centered wellness and restorative care initiatives while increasing visibility for your business.
📰 Quarter Page Advertisement — $50
Promote your business, organization, or brand with a quarter page advertisement during the Heart2Heart Banquet & Saturday Funday Fest weekend.
Your advertisement helps support the Heart2Heart mission while connecting your business with the community and event attendees.
💼 Business Card Size Advertisement — $35
Promote your business or organization with a business card size advertisement during the Heart2Heart Banquet & Saturday Funday Fest weekend.
Your support helps Heart2Heart Wellness continue building compassionate, community-centered initiatives while giving your business added event visibility.
🚘 Car & Bike Show Entry — $25
Enter your car or bike into the Heart2Heart Community Fest Car & Bike Show for a chance to compete for trophies, awards, and community recognition during Saturday’s festival celebration.
Showcase your ride while supporting the Heart2Heart mission and helping us continue fundraising efforts toward our first respite home.
🛍 Vendor Set Up Fee — $50
Reserve your vendor space for the Heart2Heart Saturday Community Fest and connect with attendees during a full day of family fun, music, food, and community celebration.
Vendor participation helps support the Heart2Heart mission and fundraising efforts toward our first respite home.
🍽 Food Truck Set Up Fee — $50
Reserve your food truck space for the Heart2Heart Saturday Community Fest and serve attendees during a full day of music, family fun, vendors, and community celebration.
Your participation helps support the Heart2Heart mission and fundraising efforts toward purchasing our first respite home.
🎯 Cornhole Competition — $20 Per Team
Join the Heart2Heart Saturday Community Fest Cornhole Competition for a fun and friendly challenge during an exciting day of music, food, family fun, and community celebration.
Team registration helps support the Heart2Heart mission and fundraising efforts toward purchasing our first respite home.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!