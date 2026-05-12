Heart2Heart Community Fest

Join us for an elegant evening of connection, community, and purpose at the Heart2Heart Community Banquet Dinner. This special night will bring together supporters, families, local leaders, and community members for great food, meaningful conversations, music, and fundraising in support of the Heart2Heart mission.





✨ Friday • August 28, 2026



📍 Courtyard by Marriott Charlottesville

1201 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903





Together, we’re raising support to help Heart2Heart Wellness continue building restorative spaces focused on compassion, wellness, and community care — including our goal of purchasing our first respite home.

Come dressed to celebrate, connect, and make an impact with us for an unforgettable evening.