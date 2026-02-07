Kid Careers Partner Program

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Partners receive a Kid Careers window sticker and a social media recognition post acknowledging their support of student career exploration and workforce education programs.
Partners receive a professionally produced 30-second promotional video highlighting their support of Kid Careers, along with a boosted social media post to expand reach and community awareness.
Partners receive a professionally produced 3 to 5-minute video showcase featuring Kid Careers initiatives and partner involvement, plus an in-person speaking engagement at a local school to directly engage with students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!