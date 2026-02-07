Kid Careers Inc

Offered by

Kid Careers Inc

About this shop

Kid Careers Partner Program

Kid Careers Window Sticker item
Kid Careers Window Sticker
$250

Partners receive a Kid Careers window sticker and a social media recognition post acknowledging their support of student career exploration and workforce education programs.

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Brand Promotion Video item
Brand Promotion Video
$500

Partners receive a professionally produced 30-second promotional video highlighting their support of Kid Careers, along with a boosted social media post to expand reach and community awareness.

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Video Showcase & Speaking Engagement item
Video Showcase & Speaking Engagement
$1,000

Partners receive a professionally produced 3 to 5-minute video showcase featuring Kid Careers initiatives and partner involvement, plus an in-person speaking engagement at a local school to directly engage with students.

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