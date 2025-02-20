Colorado Phoenix Project
Kid Confidence Card Kamp #2 Sunday 7/27/25
10 N Meade Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909, USA
General admission
free
Please feel free to bring your collection if you would like to trade, sell, or display!
Please feel free to bring your collection if you would like to trade, sell, or display!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Sponsor
$100
Sponsor our participants and help us cover the cost of these awesome events! Tax deductible receipts are auto generated.
Sponsor our participants and help us cover the cost of these awesome events! Tax deductible receipts are auto generated.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout