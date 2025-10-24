Kid Ease Child Care Center

Offered by

Kid Ease Child Care Center

About this shop

Little Redwoods School Shop

Lanyard item
Lanyard
$5

For any and all lanyard needs! Show your support for Little Redwoods with this stylish lanyard with our logo on it.

Classic Tote item
Classic Tote
$25

Let our awesome logo cheer you up after you walk across the parking lot to fetch this stylish tote that you forgot to take into the grocery store.

Off-color Canvas Tote item
Off-color Canvas Tote
$10

Oh no! There was a disaster at the tote factory and one of the elves dumped too much yellow into the red dye. We have totes with orange-ish/pink-ish "Redwoods" text in our logo and we're selling them at a steep discount! Buy a few to give away to family, keep for yourself or commemorate zany factory accidents everywhere!

$5 donation item
$5 donation
$5

One-time donation of $5.00 to Little Redwoods School

$10 donation item
$10 donation
$10

One-time donation of $10.00 to Little Redwoods School

$20 donation item
$20 donation
$20

One-time donation of $20.00 to Little Redwoods School

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!