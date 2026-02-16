Kidchella Festival 2026 Volunteer Sign Up

Hosted by
4:00 PM-7:00 PM
Be the first smiling face our festival-goers see! Help check in guests, hand out wristbands, and provide event maps with VIP energy. If you love greeting people and keeping things organized, this is the perfect role for you!
1:30 PM-4:30 PM
Transform our space into a vibrant Kidchella wonderland! Help set up booths, hang decorations, and arrange activity stations before the event kicks off. If you love a good before-and-after moment, this is the role for you!
4:00 PM-7:30 PM
Are you ready to help kids (and brave parents!) unleash their inner pop stars? Keep the energy high, introduce performers, and pump up the crowd as our Kidchella Karaoke Host! Bonus points if you have a killer mic-drop moment!
4:00 PM-7:30 PM
Encourage kids (and parents!) to test their skills, hand out prizes, and keep the game zone exciting. If you have high-energy and love a little friendly competition, this is your calling!
4:00 PM-7:30 PM
Help little artists unleash their creativity! From temporary tattoos to DIY crafts, you’ll guide kids through fun art activities and ensure their masterpieces shine. No art degree required—just a love for fun and a little glitter!
Help families and friends capture picture-perfect Kidchella moments! Guide them to the best selfie spots, snap group pics, and make sure everyone leaves with a share-worthy memory. If you love taking pictures and hyping people up, we need your skills!
7:00 PM-8:30 PM
Every great festival needs a strong finish! Help pack up decorations, break down stations, and leave our space spotless. If you believe in teamwork and love the satisfaction of a job well done, you’re our MVP!
