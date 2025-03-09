Kidchella Festival VIP Volunteer Sign Up

5:00 PM-7:00 PM
Be the first smiling face our festival-goers see! Help check in guests, hand out wristbands, and provide event maps with VIP energy. If you love greeting people and keeping things organized, this is the perfect role for you!
🔧 Event Set-Up – Festival Architect 🎪 All Ages Welcome!
Free
3:30 PM-5:30 PM
Transform our space into a vibrant Kidchella wonderland! Help set up booths, hang decorations, and arrange activity stations before the event kicks off. If you love a good before-and-after moment, this is the role for you!
5:00 PM-7:30 PM
Help keep Kidchella-goers fueled and fashionable! Sell snacks, drinks, and festival swag while keeping the lines moving and the vibes fun. If you love chatting with people and handling cash or card sales, this is your jam!
🎤 Karaoke Host – Star Maker 🎶 Ages 13+
Free
5:30 PM-7:30 PM
Are you ready to help kids (and brave parents!) unleash their inner pop stars? Keep the energy high, introduce performers, and pump up the crowd as our Kidchella Karaoke Host! Bonus points if you have a killer mic-drop moment!
🎯 Outdoor Game Attendant – Fun Zone Leader 🏆 All Ages
Free
5:15 PM-7:30 PM
Cornhole, Queen of Hearts Croquet, Giant Connect 4 and so much more—bring the fun to life! Encourage kids (and parents!) to test their skills, hand out prizes, and keep the game zone exciting. If you have high-energy and love a little friendly competition, this is your calling!
🧹 Clean-Up Crew – The Unsung Heroes 🌟 All Ages Welcome!
Free
7:00 PM-8:30 PM
Every great festival needs a strong finish! Help pack up decorations, break down stations, and leave our space spotless. If you believe in teamwork and love the satisfaction of a job well done, you’re our MVP!
🎨 Art Zone Host – Creativity Captain 🖌️ Ages 13+
Free
Help little artists unleash their creativity! From temporary tattoos to DIY crafts, you’ll guide kids through fun art activities and ensure their masterpieces shine. No art degree required—just a love for fun and a little glitter!
📸 Photo Opp Selfie Expert – Paparazzi Pro 🤳 Ages 13+
Free
Help families and friends capture picture-perfect Kidchella moments! Guide them to the best selfie spots, snap group pics, and make sure everyone leaves with a share-worthy memory. If you love taking pictures and hyping people up, we need your skills!
