Los Feliz STEMM Magnet PTA

Offered by

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet PTA

About this shop

KidChella Neon Lights Concession sales

Hard shell Tacos
$6

chicken or potato tacos with optional lettuce, cheese, and Mexican cream

0
Pizza
$2

Slice of Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

0
Popcorn item
Popcorn
$2

Butter Flavored Popcorn.

0
Nachos item
Nachos
$4

Nachos with Cheese and Optional Jalapeño

0
Chicharrones item
Chicharrones
$3

Bag of Pinwheel Mexican Crunchy snack

0
Corn on a stick
$2

Sweet corn with light spread of mayonnaise butter Parmesan style cheese

0
Strawberry marshmallow skewers
$4
0
Watermelon pop
$2

slice of watermelon on a stick

0
Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$6

Cotton Candy

0
Soda can or sparkling water item
Soda can or sparkling water
$1

soda or sparkling water can

0
Agua fresca
$7

fresh natural pineapple beverage or horchata

0
Water
$1

Water Bottle

0
Capri Sun Juice
$1

Capri Sun

0
VIP SWAG BAG
$25

Clear backpack with Glow items inside, LFSM Royal Blue Hat, Fan, Rubick Cube, and other fun items

0
Drawstring Swag Bag
$15

Colorful Drawstring Backpack with fun glow toy items inside and other fun items.

0
KidChella Poster item
KidChella Poster
$8
0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!