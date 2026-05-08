KidChella Neon Lights Concession sales

Offered by
About this shop
chicken or potato tacos with optional lettuce, cheese, and Mexican cream
Slice of Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza
Butter Flavored Popcorn.
Nachos with Cheese and Optional Jalapeño
Bag of Pinwheel Mexican Crunchy snack
Sweet corn with light spread of mayonnaise butter Parmesan style cheese
slice of watermelon on a stick
Cotton Candy
soda or sparkling water can
fresh natural pineapple beverage or horchata
Water Bottle
Capri Sun
Clear backpack with Glow items inside, LFSM Royal Blue Hat, Fan, Rubick Cube, and other fun items
Colorful Drawstring Backpack with fun glow toy items inside and other fun items.
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