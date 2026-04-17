Kids-A-Fair 2026

This is more than sponsorship—this is leadership. As our Presenting Sponsor, your business becomes the driving force behind an event that brings families, resources, and opportunity together.





⭐ “Presented By [Your Business]” on all materials

⭐ Premier logo placement (largest) on all marketing (flyers, banners, social, website)

⭐ Dedicated sponsor spotlight campaign (3–5 posts + feature story)

⭐ Opportunity to speak at event / opening remarks

⭐ Premium booth placement (front + high traffic)

⭐ Banner placement at main entrance/stage

⭐ Logo on event staff T-shirts

⭐ First right of refusal for next year