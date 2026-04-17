Communtiy Action Partnership Of Cambria County Inc

Hosted by

Communtiy Action Partnership Of Cambria County Inc

About this event

Kids-A-Fair 2026

1400 Franklin St

Johnstown, PA 15905, USA

COMMUNITY CHAMPION- TITLE SPONSOR- FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED!
$5,000

1 left!

This is more than sponsorship—this is leadership. As our Presenting Sponsor, your business becomes the driving force behind an event that brings families, resources, and opportunity together.


“Presented By [Your Business]” on all materials

⭐ Premier logo placement (largest) on all marketing (flyers, banners, social, website)

⭐ Dedicated sponsor spotlight campaign (3–5 posts + feature story)

⭐ Opportunity to speak at event / opening remarks

⭐ Premium booth placement (front + high traffic)

⭐ Banner placement at main entrance/stage

⭐ Logo on event staff T-shirts

⭐ First right of refusal for next year

BACKPACK SPONSOR (1 AVAILABLE)
$3,500

1 left!

Position your brand as a champion for families and community connection while gaining high-visibility exposure across the region.


Your logo on the backpacks

⭐ Large logo on all marketing materials

⭐ Social media recognition (2–3 dedicated posts)

⭐ Premium booth space

⭐ Banner placement at event

⭐ Recognition in press releases & email blasts

⭐ Verbal recognition during event

food sponsor – $3,500 (hot dog, chips, drinks- 2 available)
$3,500

1 left!

For many families, a free meal isn’t just convenient—it’s meaningful. Your sponsorship helps remove barriers and creates a welcoming space where everyone can gather, share, and enjoy the day together. Last year, we fed 600 people! LET'S DOUBLE IT!


Exclusive recognition as the food tent Sponsor (the "[Your Company]" food tent)

⭐ Large logo on all marketing materials

⭐ Social media recognition (2–3 dedicated posts)

⭐ Premium booth space

⭐ Banner placement at event

⭐ Recognition in press releases & email blasts

⭐ Verbal recognition during event

OPPORTUNITY BUILDER
$1,000

1 left!

Medium logo on marketing materials

⭐ Booth space

⭐ Name listed on event signage

⭐ Shared social media recognition

⭐ Verbal acknowledgment during the event

FAMILY ADVOCATE
$500

1 left!

Name on event signage

⭐ Group social media recognition

⭐ Name on marketing materials

Booth space

COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$250

1 left!

⭐ Social media shoutout

⭐ Booth space

I'M HERE TO SUPPORT!
$25

1 left!

I APPRECIATE WHAT COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHP OF CAMBRIA COUNTY DOES FOR OUR COMMUNITY AND WOULD LIKE TO GIVE A GENERAL DONATION TOWARDS THEIR PROGRAMS!

Add a donation for Communtiy Action Partnership Of Cambria County Inc

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