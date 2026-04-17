Kids-A-Fair 2026

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
This is more than sponsorship—this is leadership. As our Presenting Sponsor, your business becomes the driving force behind an event that brings families, resources, and opportunity together.
⭐ “Presented By [Your Business]” on all materials
⭐ Premier logo placement (largest) on all marketing (flyers, banners, social, website)
⭐ Dedicated sponsor spotlight campaign (3–5 posts + feature story)
⭐ Opportunity to speak at event / opening remarks
⭐ Premium booth placement (front + high traffic)
⭐ Banner placement at main entrance/stage
⭐ Logo on event staff T-shirts
⭐ First right of refusal for next year
1 left!
Position your brand as a champion for families and community connection while gaining high-visibility exposure across the region.
⭐ Your logo on the backpacks
⭐ Large logo on all marketing materials
⭐ Social media recognition (2–3 dedicated posts)
⭐ Premium booth space
⭐ Banner placement at event
⭐ Recognition in press releases & email blasts
⭐ Verbal recognition during event
1 left!
For many families, a free meal isn’t just convenient—it’s meaningful. Your sponsorship helps remove barriers and creates a welcoming space where everyone can gather, share, and enjoy the day together. Last year, we fed 600 people! LET'S DOUBLE IT!
⭐ Exclusive recognition as the food tent Sponsor (the "[Your Company]" food tent)
⭐ Large logo on all marketing materials
⭐ Social media recognition (2–3 dedicated posts)
⭐ Premium booth space
⭐ Banner placement at event
⭐ Recognition in press releases & email blasts
⭐ Verbal recognition during event
1 left!
⭐ Medium logo on marketing materials
⭐ Booth space
⭐ Name listed on event signage
⭐ Shared social media recognition
⭐ Verbal acknowledgment during the event
1 left!
⭐ Name on event signage
⭐ Group social media recognition
⭐ Name on marketing materials
⭐ Booth space
1 left!
⭐ Social media shoutout
⭐ Booth space
1 left!
I APPRECIATE WHAT COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHP OF CAMBRIA COUNTY DOES FOR OUR COMMUNITY AND WOULD LIKE TO GIVE A GENERAL DONATION TOWARDS THEIR PROGRAMS!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!