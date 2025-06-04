Kids AHRF Bloodhound Life Tee

Offered by
A blue T-shirt featuring the AHRF logo on the front and the Bloodhound design on the back (as shown in the photo above). The back includes the following quote: "Sniff it. Track it. Trail it. Bloodhound Life."
A silver T-shirt featuring the AHRF logo on the front and the Bloodhound design on the back (as shown in the photo above). The back includes the following quote: "Sniff it. Track it. Trail it. Bloodhound Life."
An peach T-shirt featuring the AHRF logo on the front and the Bloodhound design on the back (as shown in the photo above). The back includes the following quote: "Sniff it. Track it. Trail it. Bloodhound Life."
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!