CAMP "POSTPONED" UNTIL - 2026

Registration fee is per child.
Baseball camp will be instructed by 3x WS Champion Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens and guest coaches.
Training Stations:
Warmup/Stretching, Hitting, Catching, Infield and Outfield drills.
Sponsor a camper's baseball dreams, to participate in the Bam Bam Foundation fundraiser. With your donation, a boy or girl will be randomly selected from an underserved little league baseball organization in the Bay Area; to participate in the camp with the group of campers.
