Kids Building Michigan Exhibitor & Sponsorship Registration 2026

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About this event
I will be at the event to educate about my trade. I understand that I will be responsible for keeping kids/public safe in and around my exhibit.
Please select sponsorship level below. Checks can be made out to KIDS BUILDING MICHIGAN and mailed to:
5168 Baldwin Road
Oxford, MI 48371
EXCLUSIVE opportunity!!! Only 1 Lunch Sponsor will be allowed. This donation will cover lunch for the exhibitors and volunteers who help put on event. Large logo on event flyers, logo and link on social media event/pages, largest logo on the event banner, individual sign thanking you for your sponsorship at the event, your logo on the "staff" t-shirts worn at the event and company recognition as lunch is delivered
Large logo on event flyers, logo and link on social media event/pages, largest logo on the event banner, individual sign thanking you for your sponsorship at the event, your logo on the "staff" t-shirts worn at the event and an invitation to speak to the crowd during the opening ceremony of the event.
Medium logo on event flyers, logo and link on social media event/pages, Medium logo on the event banner, individual sign thanking you for your sponsorship at the event, your logo on the "staff" t-shirts worn at the event and your company will be announced and thanked during the opening ceremony of the event.
Logo on event flyers, logo and link on social media event/pages, logo on the event banner, your name on the "staff" t-shirts worn at the event and your company will be announced and thanked during the opening ceremony of the event.
Name on event flyers, name on social media event/pages as a sponsor, name on the event banner, your name on the "staff" t-shirts worn at the event and your company will be announced and thanked during the opening ceremony of the event.
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