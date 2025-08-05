Desert Springs Christian Preschool & Kindergarten

Kids Car Club Car Show 2025

16215 N Tatum Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85032, USA

General Admission
$5

Admission is $5 per person and includes access to view the vehicles, participate in activities, and enjoy the entertainment. Children 4 and under are FREE!

Food and t-shirts will be available for additional costs.

Family Pack
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Family pack of 5 tickets includes access to view the vehicles, participate in activities, and enjoy the entertainment. Children 4 and under are FREE!

Food and t-shirts will be available for additional costs.

Adult Small T-shirt
$25

Kids Car Club T-shirt in collaboration with State Forty Eight. Shirts are $25 and will be available for pickup at the event.

