Kids Carnival 2026

🎉🎈 Kids Carnival at the River Valley Community Resource Center! 🎈🎉





Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled day at our Kids Carnival on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the River Valley Complex in Pulaski, PA!





Enjoy a full day of family-friendly activities including games, vendors, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, and food & drinks—there’s something for kids of all ages to enjoy!





✨ FREE ADMISSION — but please register at www.rivervalleycomplex.com ✨





This event is hosted by the River Valley Community Resource Center, and all proceeds support the future Community Library in Pulaski, PA. The new library will offer Mommy & Me sessions, youth and teen activities, educational workshops, creative events, computer and printer access, high-speed Wi-Fi, social spaces, and dedicated study rooms.





📍 River Valley Complex – Pulaski, PA📅 March 28, 2026 | ⏰ 10 AM – 5 PM





Come celebrate with us and help support our goal of opening the Community Library in Fall 2026!