River Valley Community Resource Center

Hosted by

River Valley Community Resource Center

About this event

Kids Carnival 2026

320 Shenango St

Pulaski, PA 16143, USA

General Admission
Free

🎉🎈 Kids Carnival at the River Valley Community Resource Center! 🎈🎉


Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled day at our Kids Carnival on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the River Valley Complex in Pulaski, PA!


Enjoy a full day of family-friendly activities including games, vendors, bounce houses, face painting, crafts, and food & drinks—there’s something for kids of all ages to enjoy!


✨ FREE ADMISSION — but please register at www.rivervalleycomplex.com


This event is hosted by the River Valley Community Resource Center, and all proceeds support the future Community Library in Pulaski, PA. The new library will offer Mommy & Me sessions, youth and teen activities, educational workshops, creative events, computer and printer access, high-speed Wi-Fi, social spaces, and dedicated study rooms.


📍 River Valley Complex – Pulaski, PA📅 March 28, 2026 | ⏰ 10 AM – 5 PM


Come celebrate with us and help support our goal of opening the Community Library in Fall 2026!

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