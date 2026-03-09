Kids' Chance of Arkansas
Kids' Chance of Arkansas has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Kids' Chance of Arkansas

About this event

Sales closed

Kids' Chance of Arkansas Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Hot Springs Convention Center/KC booth by 11AM

Bird Feeder with camera AI Identify birds/species item
Bird Feeder with camera AI Identify birds/species
$30

Starting bid

Donated by SCS Valued at $140

15x52 HD Binoculars item
15x52 HD Binoculars
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Medrisk Value $90

JBL Charge 4 item
JBL Charge 4
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Meridian Investigations Value $104

Awala 30oz Insulated Water Bottle item
Awala 30oz Insulated Water Bottle
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Value $35

Fujifilm Insta Mini 12 item
Fujifilm Insta Mini 12
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Ambassador Service Group Value $95

American Mahjong Set item
American Mahjong Set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by JMS Consulting Value $90

Michael Kors Emilia Small Saddle Crossbody Bag item
Michael Kors Emilia Small Saddle Crossbody Bag
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Blue Eagle Investigations Value $198

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera w/film item
Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera w/film
$20

Starting bid

Donated by TransCom Solutions Value $100

Cornhold Board Set (2 boards/8 bags) item
Cornhold Board Set (2 boards/8 bags)
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Delta Group Value $160

Cordless Leaf Blower w/ 2 batteries and charger item
Cordless Leaf Blower w/ 2 batteries and charger
$30

Starting bid

Donated by J&A/Occusure Value $130

Old fashioned cocktail smoker kit w/accessories item
Old fashioned cocktail smoker kit w/accessories
$20

Starting bid

Donated by CompBR Value $100

Cuisinart 2-qt Ice Cream Maker item
Cuisinart 2-qt Ice Cream Maker
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Systemedic Value $130

Ember 140z Smart Mug item
Ember 140z Smart Mug
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Systemedic Value $150

Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody item
Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody
$30

Starting bid

Donated by CompBR Value $130

Kate Spade bag item
Kate Spade bag
$30

Starting bid

Donated by CompBR Value $118

the Uzzle game item
the Uzzle game
$10

Starting bid

Donated by E. Ann Shelnutt Value $60

Cordless Car Vacuum item
Cordless Car Vacuum
$30

Starting bid

Donated by CORLIFE Value $109

AR Razorback golf towel, golf balls, golf tees item
AR Razorback golf towel, golf balls, golf tees item
AR Razorback golf towel, golf balls, golf tees
$10

Starting bid

Donated by E. Ann Shelnutt Value $42

AR Razorback bracelet set & 2 pair of Razorback earrings item
AR Razorback bracelet set & 2 pair of Razorback earrings
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Medrisk Value $60

Raised live edge stand w/ red epoxy item
Raised live edge stand w/ red epoxy
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Chuck McCauley Value $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!