Kids' Chance of Arkansas Silent Auction

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Hot Springs Convention Center/KC booth by 11AM
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Donated by SCS Valued at $140
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Donated by Medrisk Value $90
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Donated by Meridian Investigations Value $104
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Donated by Value $35
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Donated by Ambassador Service Group Value $95
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Donated by JMS Consulting Value $90
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Donated by Blue Eagle Investigations Value $198
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Donated by TransCom Solutions Value $100
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Donated by Delta Group Value $160
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Donated by J&A/Occusure Value $130
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Donated by CompBR Value $100
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Donated by Systemedic Value $130
Starting bid
Donated by Systemedic Value $150
Starting bid
Donated by CompBR Value $130
Starting bid
Donated by CompBR Value $118
Starting bid
Donated by E. Ann Shelnutt Value $60
Starting bid
Donated by CORLIFE Value $109
Starting bid
Donated by E. Ann Shelnutt Value $42
Starting bid
Donated by Medrisk Value $60
Starting bid
Donated by Chuck McCauley Value $100
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