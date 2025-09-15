Kids Chance Of Idaho Inc

Kids' Chance of Idaho 5th Annual Holiday Fundraiser

1385 S Blue Marlin Ln

Meridian, ID 83642, USA

General Admission Attendee Ticket
$45

General Admission ticket includes:

  • Seating at our community General Seating tables where you'll connect with fellow supporters and industry professionals
  • Seasonal hors d'oeuvres prepared by Galaxy Event Center's
  • One complimentary drink ticket for your choice of beer or wine
  • The satisfaction of knowing your attendance directly supports educational scholarships for children of workers who have suffered serious workplace injuries

All proceeds benefit Kids' Chance of Idaho scholarship recipients and their educational pursuits.


Join us for an evening of meaningful connection, celebration, and impact as we raise funds to transform lives through education.

Prime Holiday Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Prime Holiday Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • Two Prime Reserved tables (limited to a max of 10 guests per table)
  • 20 Entry Tickets (includes 1 complimentary drink ticket each for a choice of beer or wine)
  • 40 Raffle Tickets
  • Identified on all social media posts of event.
  • Company logo prominently displayed on all signage material.
360 Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

360 Photo Booth Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 6 General Seating Tickets (includes 1 complimentary drink ticket each for a choice of beer or wine)
  • Identified as a Sponsor on social media posts of event.
  • Company logo displayed on all video footage from 360 Booth. (Footage is sent via text to each 360 Booth participant.)
  • Company logo displayed on signage next to 360 Booth.
Holiday Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Holiday Table Sponsor- Limited to 20 Sponsorships.

  • One Reserved Holiday Table (limited to a max of 10 guests per table)
  • 10 Entry Tickets (includes 1 complimentary drink ticket each for a choice of beer or wine)
  • Identified as Sponsor on social media posts of event.
  • Company logo displayed on Sponsorship signage.
Cocktail Bar Sponsor
$875
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Cocktail Bar Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 6 General Seating Tickets (includes 1 complimentary drink ticket each for a choice of beer or wine)
  • Company logo displayed next to the two bars.
  • Identified as Sponsor on social media posts of event.
  • Sponsor may provide cocktail napkins with company logo.
Hors d'oeuvre Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Hors d'oeuvre Sponsor- limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 4 General Seating Tickets (includes 1 complimentary drink ticket each for a choice of beer or wine)
  • Company logo displayed next to the food buffet.
  • Identified as Sponsor on social media posts of event.
  • Sponsor may provide napkins with company logo.
Dessert Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Dessert Sponsor- Limited to 1 Sponsorship.

  • 2 General Seating Tickets (includes 1 complimentary drink ticket each for a choice of beer or wine)
  • Company logo displayed next to the two dessert bars.
  • Identified as Sponsor on social media posts of event.
  • Sponsor may provide napkins with company logo.
