Kids' Chance of Illinois Gala Silent Auction - 2025

Chicago Cubs Dansby Swanson Autograph Bat
Donated by the Chicago Cubs
A collector’s dream — three acclaimed vintages of BV’s Georges de Latour Private Reserve, Napa Valley’s iconic Cabernet Sauvignon since 1936. Each bottle showcases remarkable richness, depth, and balance, with layers of dark fruit, cedar, and mocha. Highly rated by critics and perfect for aging or enjoying now — a true treasure for the serious wine lover.
Taylor Swift has signed the Tortured Poets CD Booklet within this professionally framed and matted CD Montage . The CD booklet is accompanied by a JSA Certificate of Authenticity and a matching-tamper proof hologram on the booklet.
Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato Autographed Hockey Puck and Autographed photo w/framing
Donated by the Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Bears 2025 Limited-Edition Laser Autograph Photo w/framing
Donated by the Chicago Bears
Elevate your style with this Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet, a delicate masterpiece that blends timeless charm with modern sophistication. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious yellow gold overlay, this bracelet exudes elegance and exceptional craftsmanship.
Elevate your elegance with these Mother-of-Pearl Earrings, a harmonious blend of sophistication and natural beauty. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious yellow gold overlay, these earrings exude timeless charm while offering exceptional quality and style.
Chicago Stars 4 Standard Tickets to any 2026 season home match
Donated by the Chicago stars
Chicago Bulls Josh Giddey signed Bulls Jersey
Donated by the Chicago Bulls
The Santorini Faith Necklace is a stunning statement of faith and artistry, designed to combine meaningful symbolism with elegant Mediterranean-inspired craftsmanship. Handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver with a radiant gold overlay, this exquisite piece features a 17-inch paperclip chain, perfectly complementing the bold yet refined design of the cross pendant.
The Santorini Earrings are a masterpiece of elegance and artistry, a radiant blend of timeless design and Mediterranean charm. Crafted from premium 925 sterling silver, finished with a luxurious gold overlay and genuine turquoise, these earrings radiate a golden warmth that enhances their sophisticated allure. Designed in a classic “hug” style, they gracefully embrace the ear, combining comfort with refined beauty.
The MONACO Earrings bring the unmistakable elegance of the Riviera to every turn of your head. Each anchor link is individually handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, then opulently finished in a warm 18K gold overlay for a glow that is as rich as the Mediterranean sun.
The MONACO Ring channels the same Riviera allure as its namesake, blending timeless sophistication with unmistakable presence. Each link is individually handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, then luxuriously finished in a rich 18K gold overlay for a radiance that captures light — and attention — from every angle.
St. Louis Cardinals Alec Burleson signed baseball
Donated by the St. Louis Cardinals
Milwaukee Brewers Gift Bag that includes 2 free Club Level tickets, bobblehead, water bottle, and shirt
Donated by the Milwaukee Brewers
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Elegance Necklace and Earrings set in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Chicago Fire 4 Club Level Tickets for 2026
Donated by the Chicago Fire
Chicago White Sox On-Field, Pre-Game Photo for 4 and 4 Platinum Box tickets for mutually agreeable game in 2026
Donated by the Chicago White Sox
Live Nation gift certificate for a concert with 4 Pavilion Seats to a mutually agreed upon show at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island during the 2026 summer concert season
Donated by Live Nation
Live Nation gift certificate for a concert with 4 Pavilion Seats to a mutually agreed upon show at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL, during the 2026 summer concert season
Donated by Live Nation
Chicago Fire 2025 Autographed Authentic Jersey
Donated by the Chicago Fire
The Royal Elegance Necklace and Lever-Back Earrings Set is a luxurious duo that brings a timeless touch of sophistication and opulence to any ensemble. Crafted from high-quality premium 925 sterling silver, this set is designed to offer both beauty and durability. The pieces are finished with a sleek white gold overlay, ensuring they maintain their radiant shine and resistance to tarnish for years.
The Royal Elegance Ring is a breathtaking fusion of craftsmanship and glamour. At its heart lies a luminous 10×10 mm cushion-cut simulated sapphire centerpiece, encircled by a double halo of precision-set pavé stones that shimmer with every movement. Its elegant split-shank design, adorned with over 130 hand-set accent stones, creates a cascade of sparkle from every angle. Intricate side detailing adds a touch of artistry, while the premium 925 sterling silver base with 18K white gold overlay ensures enduring beauty and luxurious shine. This combination ensures that the ring remains resistant to tarnish, retaining its beauty for years to come.
4 White Sox scouting tickets for 2026 season
Donated by Hennessy & Roach
