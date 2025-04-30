Kids' Chance of Maine

Kids' Chance of Maine Partner Program

Gold Partner
$5,000

Valid until February 19, 2027

Listing on Kids' Chance of Maine website as an Diamond Partner Company logo on Kids' Chance of Maine website, with a link to the partner company's website 4 tickets to all Kids’ Chance of Maine events during the year Acknowledgement in Kids’ Chance of Maine donor materials

Silver Partner
$2,500

Valid until February 19, 2027

Listing on Kids' Chance of Maine website as an Diamond Partner Company logo on Kids' Chance of Maine website, with a link to the partner company's website 2 tickets to all Kids’ Chance of Maine events during the year Acknowledgement in Kids’ Chance of Maine donor materials

Bronze Partner
$1,000

Valid until February 19, 2027

Listing on Kids' Chance of Maine website as an Diamond Partner 1 ticket to all Kids’ Chance of Maine events during the year Acknowledgement in Kids’ Chance of Maine donor materials

Friend of Kids' Chance
$500

Valid until February 19, 2027

Listing on Kids' Chance of Maine website as a Friend of Kids’ Chance of Maine

Diamond Partner
$10,000

No expiration

Listing on Kids' Chance of Maine website as an Diamond Partner Company logo on Kids' Chance of Maine website, with a link to the partner company's website 4 tickets to all Kids’ Chance of Maine events during the year Acknowledgement in Kids’ Chance of Maine donor materials

Signage at annual events and conferencesr related to worker's compensation

