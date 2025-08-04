Kids' Chance of Michigan's Corporate Sponsors

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Advisory Membership on Kids’ Chance of Michigan Board of Directors
Diamond sponsors receive prominent acknowledgment on all aspects of the Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:
Valid for one year
Platinum sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:
Valid for one year
Gold sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:
Valid for one year
Silver sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:
Valid for one year
Bronze sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!