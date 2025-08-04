Kids' Chance of Michigan

Kids' Chance of Michigan's Corporate Sponsors

Diamond Sponsor
$15,000

Valid for one year

Advisory Membership on Kids’ Chance of Michigan Board of Directors


Diamond sponsors receive prominent acknowledgment on all aspects of the Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:

  • Banners at events
  • Kids’ Chance of Michigan letterhead
  • Home page of the website
  • Logo on website
  • Kids’ Chance email broadcasts
  • Kids’ Chance logo utilization on your corporate website
  • Speaking opportunity at events
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Valid for one year

Platinum sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:

  • Banners at events
  • Kids’ Chance of Michigan letterhead
  • Home page of the website
  • Logo on website
  • Kids’ Chance email broadcasts
  • Kids’ Chance logo utilization on your corporate website
  • Speaking opportunity at events
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Valid for one year

Gold sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:

  • Banners at events
  • Kids’ Chance of Michigan letterhead
  • Logo on website
  • Kids’ Chance email broadcasts
  • Kids’ Chance logo utilization on your corporate website
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Valid for one year

Silver sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:

  • Banners at events
  • Logo on website
  • Kids’ Chance email broadcasts
  • Kids’ Chance logo utilization on your corporate website
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Valid for one year

Bronze sponsors receive annual acknowledgment of the following Kids’ Chance of Michigan promotional material including:

  • Banners at events
  • Logo on website
  • Kids’ Chance email broadcasts

