Kids' Chance of Mississippi Silent Auction

About this event
Can’t attend but still want to support Kids’ Chance of Mississippi? Your donation helps make our Silent Auction a success and supports scholarships for students affected by a parent’s serious or fatal workplace injury.
This ticket option is reserved for Kids’ Chance of Mississippi staff/board use only to log in-person raffle ticket purchases. Raffle tickets cannot be purchased online, and participants must be present at the event to enter and win.
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