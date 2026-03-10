Kids Chance Of Mississippi Inc

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Kids Chance Of Mississippi Inc

About this event

Kids' Chance of Mississippi Silent Auction

MWCEA Conference

Support Mississippi Students
Pay what you can

Can’t attend but still want to support Kids’ Chance of Mississippi? Your donation helps make our Silent Auction a success and supports scholarships for students affected by a parent’s serious or fatal workplace injury.

Raffle Tickets – Onsite Entry Only (Staff Use)
Pay what you can

This ticket option is reserved for Kids’ Chance of Mississippi staff/board use only to log in-person raffle ticket purchases. Raffle tickets cannot be purchased online, and participants must be present at the event to enter and win.

Add a donation for Kids Chance Of Mississippi Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!