About this event

Kids' Chance of North Carolina's Annual Reverse Raffle 2026

5555 Concord Pkwy S

Concord, NC 28027, USA

Reverse Raffle Ticket
$150

Your Reverse Raffle Ticket includes:

  • Admission to the event
  • Two complimentary drink tickets
  • Delicious food and appetizers
  • An evening of fun, socializing, and networking
  • One entry into the Reverse Raffle for a chance to win exciting cash prizes!

Join us for a night of connection, celebration, and big winnings.

SPONSORSHIP: Future Leaders Supporter
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 Reverse Raffle Tickets:

  • Admission to the event
  • Two complimentary drink tickets per person
  • Delicious food and appetizers
  • An evening of fun, socializing, and networking
  • One entry per ticket into the Reverse Raffle for a chance to win exciting cash prizes!
SPONSORSHIP: Scholars’ Circle Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grab your table! Includes a table with seating for 8 and 8 Reverse Raffle tickets:

  • Admission to the event
  • Two complimentary drink tickets per person
  • Delicious food and appetizers
  • An evening of fun, socializing, and networking
  • One entry per ticket into the Reverse Raffle for a chance to win exciting cash prizes!
SPONSORSHIP: Dean’s List Beverage Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a table with seating for 8 and 8 Reverse Raffle tickets:

  • Admission to the event
  • Two complimentary drink tickets per person
  • Delicious food and appetizers
  • An evening of fun, socializing, and networking
  • One entry per ticket into the Reverse Raffle for a chance to win exciting cash prizes!
SPONSORSHIP: Honor Roll Food Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a table with seating for 8 and 8 Reverse Raffle tickets:

  • Admission to the event
  • Two complimentary drink tickets per person
  • Delicious food and appetizers
  • An evening of fun, socializing, and networking
  • One entry per ticket into the Reverse Raffle for a chance to win exciting cash prizes!
SPONSORSHIP: Capstone Event Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes 2 tables with seating for 8 each and 16 Reverse Raffle tickets:

  • Admission to the event
  • Two complimentary drink tickets per person
  • Delicious food and appetizers
  • An evening of fun, socializing, and networking
  • One entry per ticket into the Reverse Raffle for a chance to win exciting cash prizes!
Add a donation for Kids' Chance of North Carolina

