Kids' Chance of North Carolina's Annual Reverse Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Your Reverse Raffle Ticket includes:
Join us for a night of connection, celebration, and big winnings.
Includes 4 Reverse Raffle Tickets:
Grab your table! Includes a table with seating for 8 and 8 Reverse Raffle tickets:
Includes a table with seating for 8 and 8 Reverse Raffle tickets:
Includes a table with seating for 8 and 8 Reverse Raffle tickets:
Includes 2 tables with seating for 8 each and 16 Reverse Raffle tickets:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!