Kid's Christmas Market Vendor Sign up

This saves your spot as a vendor and pays for the facility fee necessary to host this event.



This is for homeschooled students that are a part of JOCO Homeschool Get Together to sell their handmade creations. Parents may assist children but may not sell their own products or services at this event.



You are responsible for your own 6ft folding table, set up, manning your booth, clean up, etc.



One table per child max, please consider 1-2 siblings at the same table whenever possible so we can accommodate more families.



Failure to abide by group or facility rules or clean up after yourself may disqualify you from future events.