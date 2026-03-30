Kids in the Kitchen Cooking Class

Our cooking class packages are perfect for those looking to build confidence and skills over time. Each package includes multiple sessions designed to provide a well-rounded, hands-on learning experience. Participants will explore a variety of recipes, techniques, and kitchen skills while progressing at their own pace. With the option for one-on-one lessons, each session is personalized to meet individual needs, ensuring consistent growth, confidence, and a fun, engaging experience from start to finish. All materials and ingredients are provided, so participants can focus fully on learning and creating.