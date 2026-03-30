Kids in the Kitchen Cooking Class

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Our cooking class packages are perfect for those looking to build confidence and skills over time. Each package includes multiple sessions designed to provide a well-rounded, hands-on learning experience. Participants will explore a variety of recipes, techniques, and kitchen skills while progressing at their own pace. With the option for one-on-one lessons, each session is personalized to meet individual needs, ensuring consistent growth, confidence, and a fun, engaging experience from start to finish. All materials and ingredients are provided, so participants can focus fully on learning and creating.
1 left!
Our cooking class packages are perfect for those looking to build confidence and skills over time. Each package includes multiple sessions designed to provide a well-rounded, hands-on learning experience. Participants will explore a variety of recipes, techniques, and kitchen skills while progressing at their own pace. With the option for one-on-one lessons, each session is personalized to meet individual needs, ensuring consistent growth, confidence, and a fun, engaging experience from start to finish. All materials and ingredients are provided, so participants can focus fully on learning and creating.
1 left!
Our cooking class packages are perfect for those looking to build confidence and skills over time. Each package includes multiple sessions designed to provide a well-rounded, hands-on learning experience. Participants will explore a variety of recipes, techniques, and kitchen skills while progressing at their own pace. With the option for one-on-one lessons, each session is personalized to meet individual needs, ensuring consistent growth, confidence, and a fun, engaging experience from start to finish. All materials and ingredients are provided, so participants can focus fully on learning and creating.
1 left!
Our individual cooking classes offer a flexible and engaging way to learn new skills in a single session. Perfect for beginners or those looking to try something new, each class provides hands-on instruction, fun recipes, and a supportive learning environment. With the option for one-on-one lessons, participants receive personalized guidance to help them feel confident and successful in the kitchen. All materials and ingredients are provided, making it easy to simply show up and enjoy the experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!