Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

Hosted by

Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

About this event

Kids' Culinary Camp at Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth JULY 6-10, 2026

1001 8th Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104, USA

Monday, July 6
$60

Please make sure to register for the exact number of campers who will be participating.

Tuesday, July 7
$60

Please make sure to register for the exact number of campers who will be participating.

Wednesday, July 8
$60

Please make sure to register for the exact number of campers who will be participating.

Thursday, July 9
$60

Please make sure to register for the exact number of campers who will be participating.

Friday, July 10
$60

Please make sure to register for the exact number of campers who will be participating.

Add a donation for Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!