About this event
Perfect for kids who want to join the fun and help build the playground!
This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give up to $5 at the event.
Each child will receive a glow bracelet as a thank-you for helping build the playground.
👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)
A popular choice for kids who want to glow brighter and make an impact!
This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give between $5–$10 at the event.
Each child will receive a glow bracelet + necklace.
👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)
For kids who want to level up their glow and help build something amazing!
This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give between $10–$20 at the event.
Each child will receive a glow bracelet + necklace + foam glow stick.
👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)
Go all in and light up the night! This level helps us get even closer to Build Week and makes a big impact.
This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give $20 or more at the event.
Each child will receive a full glow pack + glow accessories.
👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)
Reserve your spot for Kids Glow & Give Night!
This RSVP is for parents, guardians, or additional guests attending with children. Glow gear is reserved for participating kids.
👉 Donations can still be made at the event.
Face-only design for a fun glow-up!
Face + arms for extra color and fun!
Face + arms + legs for the full experience!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!