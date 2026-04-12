City of Kechi - Park Board

Hosted by

City of Kechi - Park Board

About this event

Kids Glow & Give Night

4533 East 61st St N

Kechi, KS 67067, USA

Glow Starter – Up to $5
Free

Perfect for kids who want to join the fun and help build the playground!


This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give up to $5 at the event.
Each child will receive a glow bracelet as a thank-you for helping build the playground.


👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)

Glow Builder – $5–$10
Free

A popular choice for kids who want to glow brighter and make an impact!


This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give between $5–$10 at the event.


Each child will receive a glow bracelet + necklace.


👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)

Super Glow Builder – $10–$20
Free

For kids who want to level up their glow and help build something amazing!


This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give between $10–$20 at the event.


Each child will receive a glow bracelet + necklace + foam glow stick.


👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)

Ultimate Glow Builder – $20+
Free

Go all in and light up the night! This level helps us get even closer to Build Week and makes a big impact.


This ticket is an RSVP for children planning to give $20 or more at the event.


Each child will receive a full glow pack + glow accessories.


👉 Payment will be made at the event (cash, card, or check)

Adult / Family RSVP (No Glow Gear)
Free

Reserve your spot for Kids Glow & Give Night!


This RSVP is for parents, guardians, or additional guests attending with children. Glow gear is reserved for participating kids.


👉 Donations can still be made at the event.

Face Painting – Classic ($5)
$5

Face-only design for a fun glow-up!

Face Painting – Glow Plus ($10)
$10

Face + arms for extra color and fun!

Face Painting – Ultimate Glow ($15)
$15

Face + arms + legs for the full experience!

Add a donation for City of Kechi - Park Board

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!