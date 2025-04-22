Kids In Tech's 2025 Pathways to Success Auction

Thank you to the Kids in Tech Catalyst Council for acquiring this auction item! |
The Knotty Pine is a retro, family-run American diner serving beloved breakfast & lunch staples. Get a $50 gift certificate to enjoy a meal at this family-owned & operated restaurant founded in 1987.
The Knotty Pine is located at 295 Auburn Street, Auburndale, MA 02466. Find their menu and more information about them at: http://www.theknottypinelunch.com/ |
Value: $50
Pet Companions Bed & Biscuit: Bath Time
$60
Starting bid
Thank you to the Kids in Tech Catalyst Council for acquiring this auction item! |
Receive a certificate for two dog baths at Pet Companions Bed & Biscuit - perfect for in between full grooming appointments. Who doesn't love picking up a clean dog!
Pet Companions Bed & Biscuit is located at 271 Main St, Reading, MA 01867. Find more information about them at: https://petcompanionsinc.com/ |
Value: $200
Coach Michael Soares' Fitness Package
$115
Starting bid
Thank you to the Kids in Tech Catalyst Council for acquiring this auction item! |
This fitness package includes:
1. A personal training session with Coach Michael Soares
2. A $100 gift card to the "New Human" fitness store
3. "New Human" workout bands and t-shirt
Coach Michael Soares is ISSA Certified, Precision Nutrition Level 1, Pre-Post Natal Certified, and has a B.S. in Exercise Science. His goal is to help individuals become the best version of themselves so they can also help the world become a better place.
Check out the New Human Merch Store at https://shopnewhuman.com/collections and find more information about Coach Michael on Instagram @coachmichael |
Value: $250
Private Booking at Dorchester Brewing Company
$300
Starting bid
Thank you to Dorchester Brewing Company for donating this experience! |
Gather up to 50 guests and enjoy a private booking at Dorchester Brewing Company - recently named one of Boston’s best breweries by The Boston Globe and home of the Museum of Bad Art and M&M BBQ. They have both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers, cocktails, seltzers; barbecue meats, sandwiches, all the sides; and the most unique art pieces around!
Dorchester Brewing Company is located at 1250 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02125. Find more information about them at: https://www.dorchesterbrewing.com/tap-menu/
Value: up to $1,000
Set of 3 Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Devices
$45
Starting bid
Thank you to Thermacell for donating this auction item! |
Enjoy mosquito less time outdoors with these 3 scent-free, no spray Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repellers. These devices offer up to 5.5 hours of protection on one charge and an impressive 20 foot range! |
Value: $150
Total Wine & More: Private Wine Class
$195
Starting bid
Thank you to Total Wine & More for donating this experience! |
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of a Total Wine & More location.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. A Total Wine & More wine expert will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Themes to Choose From: Wine 101: In Vino Veritas; Beautiful Blends: The Most Carefully Crafted Wines; New World, New Wines: Exploring the Southern Hemisphere; Vive La France; Into the Wild: Walla Walla Willamette & Pacific Northwest; From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy; California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond; or Here's to Bottles that Pop: Great Sparkling Wines
FAQ's:
- This private wine class is for up 20 people.
- You can choose any Total Wine & More location to host this private wine class
- Four weeks lead time is required from request date to event date |
Value: $600
Normandy Farms Family Campground: Gift Certificate
$60
Starting bid
Thank you to Normandy Farms Campground for donating this auction item! |
Nestled deep in the woods between Boston & Cape Cod, Normandy Farms is a luxury camping destination that has been a family tradition since 1971 and widely recognized as one of the premier camping resorts in the world. Relax and enjoy the unique seasons of New England in your RV or in one of our unique glamping rentals. Either way, your family is sure to have a truly memorable vacation.
Activities & Attractions at Normandy Farms Campground: Barn, Business Center, Creative Arts Center, Disc Golf, Dog Park, Fitness Center, Laundry Facilities, Playgrounds, RC Track, Reception Center, Gift Shop, Recreation Facilities, Recreation Lodge, Snack Bar, Swimming Pools, & Wellness Center
Normandy Farms Campground is located at 72 West Street, Foxborough, MA 02035. Find more information about them at: https://www.normandyfarms.com/ |
Value: $100
Ninja FrostVault 65 Quart Wheeled Cooler
$125
Starting bid
Thank you to Ninja for donating this auction item! |
The Ninja FrostVault is the cooler with premium ice retention and fridge-temp dry storage. With FrostVault Technology, cold transfers into the Dry Zone to keep food cool, dry and separate at food-safe temperatures (under 40° F) for days. 65-quart capacity fits up to 97 cans – plenty of room for all your favorite drinks. Streamline your outdoor adventures with heavy-duty construction and premium lid, latch and handles for easy access, storage, and transport.
Key Features:
- FrostVault Technology: Cold transfers to drawer to keep food cool, dry and separate.
- Premium Ice Retention: Keeps ice for days with 65-qt capacity for 97 cans (no ice) or 54 cans + ice.
- All-Terrain Wheels: Ultra durable, puncture resistant, and all-weather capable.
- Smarter Packaging: Keep food & drinks separate and grab items without digging through ice.
- Heavy Duty: Durable construction with up to 3 inches of insulation & reinforced handle.
- Security: Keep your cooler secure with lockable lid and drawer latch. |
Value: $350
Shark FlexBreeze Fan with InstaCool Mist Attachment
$100
Starting bid
Thank you to Shark for donating this auction item! |
The Shark FlexBreeze Outdoor & Indoor Fan with InstaCool misting attachment is cordless & corded, transforms from pedestal & tabletop with 70 ft range and has a 24-hour runtime. The InstaCool misting attachment easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. Incredibly quiet, even at high speed. Rain and UV resistance for outdoor use.
Key Features:
- 24-Hour Runtime: Get 24 hours of runtime from a single battery charge and take the portable fan places you never thought possible. Run out of battery? Just plug it in and keep the power going while recharging.
- Cordless to Corded Fan: Plug in this ultra-powerful fan for endless power, or for more freedom, go cordless.
- Outdoor Tough, Indoor Sleek: Outdoor tough—rain-resistant and durable. Take it to sporting events, cookouts, the park, or the beach, and use it outside with no stress. Indoor sleek—a stylish addition to your home. Enhance your space, indoors or out.
- Tabletop Transformation: Switch from pedestal to tabletop mode in seconds with the press of a button so you can grab it and go—truly take your cool-down anywhere.
- Instacool Misting Attachment: Enjoy immediate, on-demand cooling mist— easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler.
- BreezeBoost: In BreezeBoost™ mode, you can feel the breeze from over 70 feet away—fend off heat outside, or bring amazing air circulation inside.
- Variable Speeds: 5 fan speeds, 180 degrees of side-to-side oscillation, 55-degree up-and-down tilt. Lightweight design at only 13 lbs., with a misting attachment and even a remote that you can store on the fan.
- Durable : UV resistance and a water-resistant design mean it's safe to use outside, rain or shine.
- Ultra Quiet: incredibly quiet fan even at the highest speed, perfect for working from home or sleeping.
In the Box: FlexBreeze Fan Head, Pedestal Pole, Pedestal Base, Charging Cable, Remote (Lithium-Ion Button Battery Included), Cooling Mist Attachment. |
Value: $250
Massachusetts Pirates Package
$120
Starting bid
Thank you to the Massachusetts Pirates for donating this auction item! |
This package includes:
- 4 game tickets to any Massachusetts Pirates indoor football game this upcoming season
- Massachusetts Pirates Merchandise: a Football, a Pair of Cups, Two pens, a Flag, and a T-shirt
The Massachusetts Pirates are a professional indoor football team that competes in the Indoor Football League (IFL) and are based in Lowell. |
Value: $300
Taylor Swift Package
$850
Starting bid
Thank you to Marrero Events for donating The Eras Tour Book for this package! |
This package includes:
- An Acoustic Guitar Hand Signed by Taylor Swift
- The Eras Tour Book
The Eras Tour Book features personal reflections written by Taylor Swift, over 500 images - including never-before-seen performance photos from every era - and exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of the tour.
Tony Antonelli & Anna Lee Fisher Signed NASA Helmet
$155
Starting bid
This full-sized NASA Astronaut Helmet is signed by Tony Antonelli, NASA pilot on STS-119 and STS-132 missions, & Anna Lee Fisher, the first mother in space and NASA mission specialist on STS-51A! It is inscribed "STS-51A" & "STS-119,132" in recognition of their missions.
Matt Damon Hand Signed Poker Chip
$135
Starting bid
Own a piece of cinematic history with this poker chip, autographed by acclaimed actor and Academy Award winner Matt Damon. A timeless tribute to the 1999 film Rounders that captivated audiences and garnered much love from the poker community.
Steven Tyler Hand Signed Photograph
$135
Starting bid
Show your love for Rock & Roll with this signed photo of Steven Tyler - lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith! He was included in Rolling Stone‘s list of 100 Greatest Singers, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Aerosmith in 2001, received the ASCAP Founders Award and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.
Jim Rice Hand Signed Red Sox Jersey
$155
Starting bid
Jim Rice played his entire 16-year MLB career with the Red Sox and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009. He was an eight-time American League (AL) All-Star and was named the AL's Most Valuable Player in 1978. His number was retired by the Red Sox in 2009.
Johnny Bucyk Hand Signed Bruins Jersey
$135
Starting bid
Johnny Bucyk played a majority of his career with the Boston Bruins, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 1970 & 1972. He also won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and has an award named after him. His number was retired by the Bruins in 1980.
Kevin Youkilis Hand Signed Rookie Card
$75
Starting bid
Kevin Youkilis was named Rookie of the Year by the Boston Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He played most of his professional career with the Red Sox, and is also a three-time MLB All-Star, two-time World Series Champion, and winner of the 2008 Hank Aaron Award. With the Red Sox, he earned 2 World Series championships - in 2004 & 2007.
Dream Vacation
$950
Starting bid
Embark on the ultimate getaway with this Dream Vacation voucher. Whether you’re seeking sun-kissed beaches, a mountain adventure, or time to explore a new city, this experience gives you the freedom to choose from a hand-picked selection of destinations.
Imagine yourself in a 4-star condo resort, nestled in the heart of your dream destination. The United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Australia, Asia, the Caribbean Islands... The world is yours to explore!
