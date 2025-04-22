Kids In Tech's 2025 Pathways to Success Auction

Thank you to Shark for donating this auction item! | The Shark FlexBreeze Outdoor & Indoor Fan with InstaCool misting attachment is cordless & corded, transforms from pedestal & tabletop with 70 ft range and has a 24-hour runtime. The InstaCool misting attachment easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. Incredibly quiet, even at high speed. Rain and UV resistance for outdoor use. Key Features: - 24-Hour Runtime: Get 24 hours of runtime from a single battery charge and take the portable fan places you never thought possible. Run out of battery? Just plug it in and keep the power going while recharging. - Cordless to Corded Fan: Plug in this ultra-powerful fan for endless power, or for more freedom, go cordless. - Outdoor Tough, Indoor Sleek: Outdoor tough—rain-resistant and durable. Take it to sporting events, cookouts, the park, or the beach, and use it outside with no stress. Indoor sleek—a stylish addition to your home. Enhance your space, indoors or out. - Tabletop Transformation: Switch from pedestal to tabletop mode in seconds with the press of a button so you can grab it and go—truly take your cool-down anywhere. - Instacool Misting Attachment: Enjoy immediate, on-demand cooling mist— easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. - BreezeBoost: In BreezeBoost™ mode, you can feel the breeze from over 70 feet away—fend off heat outside, or bring amazing air circulation inside. - Variable Speeds: 5 fan speeds, 180 degrees of side-to-side oscillation, 55-degree up-and-down tilt. Lightweight design at only 13 lbs., with a misting attachment and even a remote that you can store on the fan. - Durable : UV resistance and a water-resistant design mean it's safe to use outside, rain or shine. - Ultra Quiet: incredibly quiet fan even at the highest speed, perfect for working from home or sleeping. In the Box: FlexBreeze Fan Head, Pedestal Pole, Pedestal Base, Charging Cable, Remote (Lithium-Ion Button Battery Included), Cooling Mist Attachment. | Value: $250

Thank you to Shark for donating this auction item! | The Shark FlexBreeze Outdoor & Indoor Fan with InstaCool misting attachment is cordless & corded, transforms from pedestal & tabletop with 70 ft range and has a 24-hour runtime. The InstaCool misting attachment easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. Incredibly quiet, even at high speed. Rain and UV resistance for outdoor use. Key Features: - 24-Hour Runtime: Get 24 hours of runtime from a single battery charge and take the portable fan places you never thought possible. Run out of battery? Just plug it in and keep the power going while recharging. - Cordless to Corded Fan: Plug in this ultra-powerful fan for endless power, or for more freedom, go cordless. - Outdoor Tough, Indoor Sleek: Outdoor tough—rain-resistant and durable. Take it to sporting events, cookouts, the park, or the beach, and use it outside with no stress. Indoor sleek—a stylish addition to your home. Enhance your space, indoors or out. - Tabletop Transformation: Switch from pedestal to tabletop mode in seconds with the press of a button so you can grab it and go—truly take your cool-down anywhere. - Instacool Misting Attachment: Enjoy immediate, on-demand cooling mist— easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. - BreezeBoost: In BreezeBoost™ mode, you can feel the breeze from over 70 feet away—fend off heat outside, or bring amazing air circulation inside. - Variable Speeds: 5 fan speeds, 180 degrees of side-to-side oscillation, 55-degree up-and-down tilt. Lightweight design at only 13 lbs., with a misting attachment and even a remote that you can store on the fan. - Durable : UV resistance and a water-resistant design mean it's safe to use outside, rain or shine. - Ultra Quiet: incredibly quiet fan even at the highest speed, perfect for working from home or sleeping. In the Box: FlexBreeze Fan Head, Pedestal Pole, Pedestal Base, Charging Cable, Remote (Lithium-Ion Button Battery Included), Cooling Mist Attachment. | Value: $250

More details...