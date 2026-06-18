A metallic green bee rests on a fuzzy green flower with purple speckles, while the words "Mighty Mints Kid's Nature Sensory Class" and "Metallic Bees Mints" are displayed in green text.
CoNectar Flora to Table Education

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CoNectar Flora to Table Education

About this event

Kid’s Nature Sensory Class : Metallic Bees Love Mints: Mighty Mints and Aromatic Herbs

411 Grant Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15209, USA

General admission
$25

This Kid’s Nature Sensory Class (Recommended Ages 7-13) is all about wild metallic bees as important native pollinators. Their beautiful iridescent colors can make them easier to see in backyard habitats full of native blooming plants.  We’ll taste some aromatic honeys and learn how plants in the mint family can make fun summer iced teas,  mocktails and popsicles.  


The Nectar Protector Kid’s classes are sponsored by the generous support of The Pittsburgh Foundation.  If a full scholarship is needed, please reach out to [email protected] for booking.

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