Kid’s Nature Sensory Class : Metallic Bees Love Mints: Mighty Mints and Aromatic Herbs

This Kid’s Nature Sensory Class (Recommended Ages 7-13) is all about wild metallic bees as important native pollinators. Their beautiful iridescent colors can make them easier to see in backyard habitats full of native blooming plants. We’ll taste some aromatic honeys and learn how plants in the mint family can make fun summer iced teas, mocktails and popsicles.





The Nectar Protector Kid’s classes are sponsored by the generous support of The Pittsburgh Foundation. If a full scholarship is needed, please reach out to [email protected] for booking.