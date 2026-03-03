Kids Night Out at Stanwood Middle School on March 28th from 5:00-8:00 PM. I understand that a waiver must be filled out prior to the night of the event.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EAsO0K8vAOpMVTs4jC5hmnvbsPsbr53q4ozC9QXAtFo/preview





If you have more than one kiddo select the next item for siblings