Stanwood Middle School PTO

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Stanwood Middle School PTO

About this event

Kids Night Out

9405 271st St NW

Stanwood, WA 98292, USA

Kids Night Out item
Kids Night Out
$20

Kids Night Out at Stanwood Middle School on March 28th from 5:00-8:00 PM. I understand that a waiver must be filled out prior to the night of the event.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EAsO0K8vAOpMVTs4jC5hmnvbsPsbr53q4ozC9QXAtFo/preview


If you have more than one kiddo select the next item for siblings

Sibling ticket item
Sibling ticket
$15

Siblings get $5 off so for every sibling add one of these and fill out a waiver for each kid.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EAsO0K8vAOpMVTs4jC5hmnvbsPsbr53q4ozC9QXAtFo/preview


Donation item
Donation
$10

Anyone wanting to make a donation for SMS Student Washington DC trip, any amount helps. Thank you.

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