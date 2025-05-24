Summer STEAM 2025

LEGO ROBOTICS
Session 1: Adding Attachments to complete challenges for Ages 9-12
Saturday, June 28 Painting & Robotics
$10
12 - 2 pm Youth Painting Class // 2 - 3 pm Robotics Class
Saturday, July 26
$10
12 - 2 pm Youth Painting Class // 2 - 3 pm Robotics Class
Turtle Robotics Competition
$10
Competition tentatively scheduled to be at Aurora High School // Families meet at the event and are encouraged to carpool
3D Printer Build
$10
Team will build a 3D Printer that will be theirs to maintain, use, and teach other kids how to 3D print. Class and printer donated by Schantz Maker Space and Romich Foundation
September 2025 STEAM Classes & Safe Haven
$40
Afterschool program for youth // Monday - Thursday 3 - 6 pm with some days going until 8 pm for higher level robotics and competition preparation // Middle & High School students $40/month to assist with program materials
