Kid's Touch-a-Truck Raffles

7820 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy

Palmyra, VA 22963, USA

Whole Home Power Washing
$10

Yellets Whole Home Powerwashing. Will do vinyl or plank siding. Value at $330 to $600.

Balance Bike
$5

We have two balance bikes up for grabs. There will be a drawing for each bike. Value at $43-$50. Donated by A-fforadable Heating & Air and Becky & Joe Weldon.

Oil Change Certificate (Palmyra Auto) & Car Washing Kit
$5

Free Palmyra Automotive Oil Change. Car Wash Kit donated by O'Reilly Auto Parts. Valued at $25-$80.

Aqua Carwash Gift Card
$5

Valued at $50. Donated by AQUA Carwash, Co.

Highback Booster Carseat
$5

Valued at $75. Donated by Anonymous.

Oil Change Certifcate (Mac's)
$5

We will pull twice for a free oil change from Mac's Automotive, Troy, VA

Oil Change Certificate (Trinity Repair)
$5

We will pull twice for a free oil change from Trinity Repair and Restoration, Troy, VA

Add a donation for Effort Baptist Church

$

