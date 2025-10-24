Advanced -Kids Yoga-UPF Instructor

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About this event
Apr-Jun 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor
July- Sep 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor
Oct-Dec 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor
Yearly -(around 45 classes)- Save $120 per year
Select ‘Custom Amount’ and in the ‘Add a donation for Universal Peace Foundation of North America’ field, enter the total amount you need to pay for the desired number of classes.
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