Hosted by

Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

About this event

Advanced -Kids Yoga-UPF Instructor

Apr-Jun 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor
$180

Apr-Jun 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor

July- Sep 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor
$180

July- Sep 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor

Oct-Dec 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor
$180

Oct-Dec 2026 – Advanced Yoga Classes with UPF Instructor

Yearly -(around 45 classes)
$600

Yearly -(around 45 classes)- Save $120 per year

Custom Payment
$1

Select ‘Custom Amount’ and in the ‘Add a donation for Universal Peace Foundation of North America’ field, enter the total amount you need to pay for the desired number of classes.

Add a donation for Universal Peace Foundation Of North America

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