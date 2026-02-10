KidsHeard™ Nation: Moose Member & Business Education Teacher KKonkey

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KidsHeard™ Nation: Moose Member & Business Education Teacher KKonkey

About this shop

"KidsHeard™ Nation is a platform dedicated to rallying for the most vulnerable members of our community: our children. Through our 'Shatter the Silence' movement.

4 Pack Pet Wedge & 4 Pack Mini-Pocket Pet Wedge Bonus Pack item
4 Pack Pet Wedge & 4 Pack Mini-Pocket Pet Wedge Bonus Pack item
4 Pack Pet Wedge & 4 Pack Mini-Pocket Pet Wedge Bonus Pack item
4 Pack Pet Wedge & 4 Pack Mini-Pocket Pet Wedge Bonus Pack
$34.99

The Pet Wedge Hair Remover removes hair from carpets, upholster, pet beds, car interiors and many other hard-to-reach places Proprietary shape makes it easy to reach the unusually unreachable areas. Can be used over and over again. Clean with water. 100% Made in USA, Pet Wedge is a US Trademark # 4,030,103 all rights reserved. FREE DELIVERY ! Shipping is only available to the continental United States. We do not ship to Alaska (AK) or Hawaii (HI). 

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