"KidsHeard™ Nation is a platform dedicated to rallying for the most vulnerable members of our community: our children. Through our 'Shatter the Silence' movement.

The Pet Wedge Hair Remover removes hair from carpets, upholster, pet beds, car interiors and many other hard-to-reach places Proprietary shape makes it easy to reach the unusually unreachable areas. Can be used over and over again. Clean with water. 100% Made in USA, Pet Wedge is a US Trademark # 4,030,103 all rights reserved. FREE DELIVERY ! Shipping is only available to the continental United States. We do not ship to Alaska (AK) or Hawaii (HI).