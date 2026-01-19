The Jim H Green Kidz Harbor

The Jim H Green Kidz Harbor

Kidz Harbor Purse Bingo

2010 5th Ave N

Texas City, TX 77590, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Each Reserved Table

-Table for 8 with reserved seating in the front row

-Meal for each guest

-3 set of BINGO Games per guest

-1 raffle ticket per guest

-Designer Bag Sponsorship with your business name & logo displayed with the bag

-Logo featured on placemat & media recognition as Presenting Sponsor

-Multiple DJ shoutouts during the event with acknowledgement of being Presenting Sponsor

Partner Sponsorship
$2,500

Each Reserved Table

-Table for 8 with reserved seating in 2nd row

-Meal for each guest

-2 set of BINGO Games per guest

-1 raffle ticket per guest

-Designer Bag Sponsorship with your business name & logo displayed with the bag

-Logo featured on placemat & media recognition

-2 DJ shoutouts during the event as a Presenting Sponsor

Table Sponsor
$1,500

Each Reserved Table

-Table for 8

-Meal for each guest

-1 set of BINGO Games per guest

-1 raffle ticket per guest

-Designer Bag Sponsorship with your business name & logo displayed with the bag

-Logo featured on placemat & media recognition

-1 DJ shoutout during the event

Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000

-Logo displayed

-Two tickets to the event (everything an individual ticket receives)

-Logo on placemat

-1 DJ shoutout

Dauber Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo displayed

-Two tickets to the event (everything an individual ticket receives)

-Logo on Daubers

-1 DJ shoutout

Photo Booth
$1,000

-Logo displayed

-Two tickets to the event (everything an individual ticket receives)

-Logo on placemats

-1 DJ shoutout

Designer Purse Sponsor
$500

-Business name and logo displayed with purse

-Recognition on placemat

Reserved Table
$500

Each Reserved Table

-Table for 8 (this will make sure that you are seated with your friends)

-Meal for each guest

-1 set of BINGO Games per guest

-1 raffle ticket per guest

Individual Ticket
$50

Each individual ticket includes:

-Meal

-1 set of BINGO Games

-1 raffle ticket

Extra Raffle Ticket
$5

Prepay for extra raffle ticket

5 Extra Raffle Tickets
$20

Prepay for extra raffle tickets in increments for 5

Extra Bingo Games
$10

Prepay for an extra set of Bingo Games

Add a donation for The Jim H Green Kidz Harbor

$

