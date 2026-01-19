Kidz Harbor Purse Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Each Reserved Table
-Table for 8 with reserved seating in the front row
-Meal for each guest
-3 set of BINGO Games per guest
-1 raffle ticket per guest
-Designer Bag Sponsorship with your business name & logo displayed with the bag
-Logo featured on placemat & media recognition as Presenting Sponsor
-Multiple DJ shoutouts during the event with acknowledgement of being Presenting Sponsor
Each Reserved Table
-Table for 8 with reserved seating in 2nd row
-Meal for each guest
-2 set of BINGO Games per guest
-1 raffle ticket per guest
-Designer Bag Sponsorship with your business name & logo displayed with the bag
-Logo featured on placemat & media recognition
-2 DJ shoutouts during the event as a Presenting Sponsor
Each Reserved Table
-Table for 8
-Meal for each guest
-1 set of BINGO Games per guest
-1 raffle ticket per guest
-Designer Bag Sponsorship with your business name & logo displayed with the bag
-Logo featured on placemat & media recognition
-1 DJ shoutout during the event
-Logo displayed
-Two tickets to the event (everything an individual ticket receives)
-Logo on placemat
-1 DJ shoutout
-Logo displayed
-Two tickets to the event (everything an individual ticket receives)
-Logo on Daubers
-1 DJ shoutout
-Logo displayed
-Two tickets to the event (everything an individual ticket receives)
-Logo on placemats
-1 DJ shoutout
-Business name and logo displayed with purse
-Recognition on placemat
Each Reserved Table
-Table for 8 (this will make sure that you are seated with your friends)
-Meal for each guest
-1 set of BINGO Games per guest
-1 raffle ticket per guest
Each individual ticket includes:
-Meal
-1 set of BINGO Games
-1 raffle ticket
Prepay for extra raffle ticket
Prepay for extra raffle tickets in increments for 5
Prepay for an extra set of Bingo Games
$
