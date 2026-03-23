Kiefer Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Coupon good for two seats at one Mosaic on the Farm class. All supplies provided. Guided instructions, no experience needed.
Donated by Mosaics on the Farm. Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
Minnesota shaped mosaic ornament and a DIY mosaic kit of a heart ornament.
Donated by Mosaics on the Farm. Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
Heart shaped mosaic ornament and DIY kit of a sunflower ornament.
Donated by Mosaics on the Farm. Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
Two beautiful wine cups and coaster to fit a bottle of Jomas Hill Marquette.
Donated by Clay Coyote and Jomas Hill Winery. Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
A bottle of Jomas Hill Marquette.
Donated by Jomas Hill Vineyard, Winery & Pizzeria. Valued at $25.00
Starting bid
Shop the farmers market using a $60.00 gift certificate for Housman Farms, "Friday on the Farm".
Donated by Housman Farms. Valued at $60.00
Starting bid
Adventure Bowls $15.00 gift certificate and Adventure Bowls children's XL hoodie.
Donated by Adventure Bowls. Valued at $55
Starting bid
Adventure Bowls $15.00 gift certificate and Adventure Bowls adult L hoodie.
Donated by Adventure Bowls. Valued at $60
Starting bid
Little Bird Soap Co.'s 2 bars of soap, 1 jar of sugar scrub, package of bath salts, 3 tubes of lip balm and 1 jar of lotion.
Donated by Little Bird Soap Co. Valued at $75.00
Starting bid
19x12x6 soft-sided cooler, grey and black Bobcat hat, koozie, and 4 wood/slate coasters.
Donated by Bobcat Litchfield. Valued at $55.00
Starting bid
18x12x8 duffle bag, insulated lunch bag, corduroy flat-bill cap, 20oz Stanley flip straw tumbler with handle.
Donated by Bobcat Litchfield. Valued at $55.00
Starting bid
A satchel with an assortment of Shaklee nutrition product samples.
Donated by Karen Schlueter, Shaklee. Valued at $25.00
Starting bid
Pink Lily beauty bag with blending sponge, 2 mask sheets, Bath & Body Works body cream, eyeshadow drops, dual lipstick and lip liner, makeup stick sharpener.
Donated by Michelle Kiefer. Valued at $20.00
Starting bid
Picnic & Playtime with B3 Goats Mitigation Service. Indulge in a whimsical adventure at our farm! Join us for a delightful two-hour experience filled with laughter, lunch and the joy of frolicking with our friendly goats, perfect for all ages to enjoy.
What is offered
Book between June 1- October 1
Donated by B3 Goats. Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card from Outdoor Motion, Hutchinson
Donated by Outdoor Motion. Valued at $50.00
Starting bid
A weekend stay - Friday Sat & Sun, for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.
Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $90.00
Starting bid
A weekend stay - Friday Sat & Sun, for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.
Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $90.00
Starting bid
A weekend stay - Friday Sat & Sun, for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.
Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $90.00
Starting bid
One day of day care for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.
Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $20.00
Starting bid
One day of day care for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.
Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $20.00
Starting bid
One day of day care for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.
Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $20.00
Starting bid
2 classes at the Paint Factory. Fence Post and Farmhouse paintings. Movie Night at Century 9 (includes 2 movie passes, magic combo, and refillable popcorn bucket)
Donated by Paint Factory. Valued over $200.00
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