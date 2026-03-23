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2B CONTINUED '26 DLTS Couple

About this event

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Kiefer Silent Auction

Certificate for Mosaics on the Farm item
Certificate for Mosaics on the Farm
$75

Starting bid

Coupon good for two seats at one Mosaic on the Farm class. All supplies provided. Guided instructions, no experience needed.


Donated by Mosaics on the Farm. Valued at $150.00

Mosaic ornament and DIY mosaic kit item
Mosaic ornament and DIY mosaic kit
$37.50

Starting bid

Minnesota shaped mosaic ornament and a DIY mosaic kit of a heart ornament.


Donated by Mosaics on the Farm. Valued at $75.00

Mosaic ornament and DIY mosaic kit item
Mosaic ornament and DIY mosaic kit
$37.50

Starting bid

Heart shaped mosaic ornament and DIY kit of a sunflower ornament.


Donated by Mosaics on the Farm. Valued at $75.00

Handmade Pottery & Wine item
Handmade Pottery & Wine
$50

Starting bid

Two beautiful wine cups and coaster to fit a bottle of Jomas Hill Marquette.


Donated by Clay Coyote and Jomas Hill Winery. Valued at $100.00

Jomas Hill Wine item
Jomas Hill Wine
$12.50

Starting bid

A bottle of Jomas Hill Marquette.


Donated by Jomas Hill Vineyard, Winery & Pizzeria. Valued at $25.00

Friday on the Farm Gift Certificate item
Friday on the Farm Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Shop the farmers market using a $60.00 gift certificate for Housman Farms, "Friday on the Farm".


Donated by Housman Farms. Valued at $60.00

Adventure Bowls Gift Certificate and Hoodie item
Adventure Bowls Gift Certificate and Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Adventure Bowls $15.00 gift certificate and Adventure Bowls children's XL hoodie.


Donated by Adventure Bowls. Valued at $55

Adventure Bowls Gift Certificate and Hoodie item
Adventure Bowls Gift Certificate and Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Adventure Bowls $15.00 gift certificate and Adventure Bowls adult L hoodie.


Donated by Adventure Bowls. Valued at $60

Relax and Unwind Kit item
Relax and Unwind Kit
$37.50

Starting bid

Little Bird Soap Co.'s 2 bars of soap, 1 jar of sugar scrub, package of bath salts, 3 tubes of lip balm and 1 jar of lotion.


Donated by Little Bird Soap Co. Valued at $75.00

Bobcat Essentials item
Bobcat Essentials
$27.50

Starting bid

19x12x6 soft-sided cooler, grey and black Bobcat hat, koozie, and 4 wood/slate coasters.


Donated by Bobcat Litchfield. Valued at $55.00

Bobcat Travel Essentials item
Bobcat Travel Essentials
$27.50

Starting bid

18x12x8 duffle bag, insulated lunch bag, corduroy flat-bill cap, 20oz Stanley flip straw tumbler with handle.


Donated by Bobcat Litchfield. Valued at $55.00

Shaklee Nutrition Sample Assortment Pack item
Shaklee Nutrition Sample Assortment Pack
$17

Starting bid

A satchel with an assortment of Shaklee nutrition product samples.


Donated by Karen Schlueter, Shaklee. Valued at $25.00

Beauty Bundle item
Beauty Bundle
$14

Starting bid

Pink Lily beauty bag with blending sponge, 2 mask sheets, Bath & Body Works body cream, eyeshadow drops, dual lipstick and lip liner, makeup stick sharpener.


Donated by Michelle Kiefer. Valued at $20.00

B3 Goats Picnic & Playtime item
B3 Goats Picnic & Playtime
$125

Starting bid

Picnic & Playtime with B3 Goats Mitigation Service. Indulge in a whimsical adventure at our farm! Join us for a delightful two-hour experience filled with laughter, lunch and the joy of frolicking with our friendly goats, perfect for all ages to enjoy.


What is offered

  • Lunch up to 8 people
  • Covered playtime area
  • Picnic Essentials
  • Playtime with the goats
  • Sunscreen, hand sanitizer, etc.
  • Take-home goodie bag

Book between June 1- October 1


Donated by B3 Goats. Valued at $250.00

Outdoor Motion Gift Card item
Outdoor Motion Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card from Outdoor Motion, Hutchinson


Donated by Outdoor Motion. Valued at $50.00

A DOG’r 2 Kennel Weekend Boarding item
A DOG’r 2 Kennel Weekend Boarding
$30

Starting bid

A weekend stay - Friday Sat & Sun, for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.


Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $90.00

A DOG’r 2 Kennel Weekend Boarding item
A DOG’r 2 Kennel Weekend Boarding
$30

Starting bid

A weekend stay - Friday Sat & Sun, for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.


Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $90.00

A DOG’r 2 Kennel Weekend Boarding item
A DOG’r 2 Kennel Weekend Boarding
$30

Starting bid

A weekend stay - Friday Sat & Sun, for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.


Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $90.00

A DOG’r 2 Kennel Single Day of Day Care item
A DOG’r 2 Kennel Single Day of Day Care
$10

Starting bid

One day of day care for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.


Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $20.00

A DOG’r 2 Kennel Single Day of Day Care item
A DOG’r 2 Kennel Single Day of Day Care
$10

Starting bid

One day of day care for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.


Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $20.00

A DOG’r 2 Kennel Single Day of Day Care item
A DOG’r 2 Kennel Single Day of Day Care
$10

Starting bid

One day of day care for your dog. A DOG’r 2 Kennel is located in Hector, MN.


Donated by a DOG'r 2 Kennel. Valued at $20.00

Paint and Movie Night item
Paint and Movie Night
$100

Starting bid

2 classes at the Paint Factory. Fence Post and Farmhouse paintings. Movie Night at Century 9 (includes 2 movie passes, magic combo, and refillable popcorn bucket)


Donated by Paint Factory. Valued over $200.00

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