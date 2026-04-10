Kiki Queens Fantasy Island Raffle

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Bundle and save! This package gives you 1 entry into each prize.
Live your drag fantasy with a full drag queen/king/thing makeover by Ginger Ambrosia plus a OPTIONAL guest performance at an upcoming drag brunch. This unforgettable experience includes glam, confidence, and a moment in the spotlight alongside a legendary queen.
Celebrate your furry family member with a custom 8"x8" pet portrait on canvas by James Ross Fletcher Art. This one of a kind piece captures personality and detail, creating a timeless keepsake you will treasure for years. A perfect gift for any pet lover.
Win a full vibe-boosting reset from head to soul:
Two lucky winners will score this transformative trio! Each session booked separately for the ultimate mind-body-spirit recharge.
Host a guided at home wine tasting with Wines for Humanity, perfect for a fun and educational night in. Enjoy curated wines, expert storytelling, and a relaxed tasting experience. Two winners will each receive a tasting experience valued at $250.
Get full access to the legendary Quads Gym in Lakeview with a three month complimentary membership. Enjoy top tier equipment, a welcoming community, and an inclusive fitness space that helps you feel strong and confident every time you walk in.
Cheer on the Chicago White Sox with four Outfield Reserve tickets. Enjoy the energy of a live game, classic ballpark vibes, and an unforgettable day at Guaranteed Rate Field with friends or family. $80 value.
Go behind the scenes with a brewery tour at Revolution Brewing. Learn about the brewing process, explore the space, and enjoy a fun and informative experience from one of Chicago’s most iconic craft breweries.
Enjoy a one night stay at the Hyatt Regency Chicago plus a gift card to one of the hotel’s restaurants. Relax in downtown comfort and take advantage of prime access to Chicago’s Riverwalk, shopping, and dining.
Enjoy a one night stay in a King suite at Hotel 55, including two complimentary passes to the Chicago Architecture Museum, a champagne toast at check in, and a welcome amenity. This elevated stay offers comfort, style, and a true downtown Chicago experience.
Enjoy two (2) tickets to any 2026/2027 season production at the world-famous Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier. Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) is a leading international theater company and the nation’s largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare.
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