Kiki Queens, Inc.

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Kiki Queens, Inc.

About this raffle

Kiki Queens Fantasy Island Raffle

💎 Ticket Bundle – $69 (Best Value!)
$69
This includes 10 tickets

Bundle and save! This package gives you 1 entry into each prize.

Drag Makeover and Performance Experience ($500 Value)
$10

Live your drag fantasy with a full drag queen/king/thing makeover by Ginger Ambrosia plus a OPTIONAL guest performance at an upcoming drag brunch. This unforgettable experience includes glam, confidence, and a moment in the spotlight alongside a legendary queen.

Custom Pet Portrait ($500 Value)
$10

Celebrate your furry family member with a custom 8"x8" pet portrait on canvas by James Ross Fletcher Art. This one of a kind piece captures personality and detail, creating a timeless keepsake you will treasure for years. A perfect gift for any pet lover.

Body Energy Spirit Package - 2 winners!
$10

Win a full vibe-boosting reset from head to soul:

  • 60-min Massage with Michael Elder
  • 60-min Reiki Session with Gustavo Rojo
  • 45-min Clairvoyant Psychic Medium Reading with Mark Sherman

Two lucky winners will score this transformative trio! Each session booked separately for the ultimate mind-body-spirit recharge.

Wines for Humanity At Home Wine Tasting (2 Winners, $250)
$10

Host a guided at home wine tasting with Wines for Humanity, perfect for a fun and educational night in. Enjoy curated wines, expert storytelling, and a relaxed tasting experience. Two winners will each receive a tasting experience valued at $250.

Quads Gym Three Month Guest Pass ($250 Value)
$10

Get full access to the legendary Quads Gym in Lakeview with a three month complimentary membership. Enjoy top tier equipment, a welcoming community, and an inclusive fitness space that helps you feel strong and confident every time you walk in.

Chicago White Sox Game Tickets, Four Outfield Reserve Seats
$10

Cheer on the Chicago White Sox with four Outfield Reserve tickets. Enjoy the energy of a live game, classic ballpark vibes, and an unforgettable day at Guaranteed Rate Field with friends or family. $80 value.

Revolution Brewing Brewery Tour ($125 Value)
$10

Go behind the scenes with a brewery tour at Revolution Brewing. Learn about the brewing process, explore the space, and enjoy a fun and informative experience from one of Chicago’s most iconic craft breweries.

Hyatt Regency Chicago Night Stay and Dining Credit ($450)
$10

Enjoy a one night stay at the Hyatt Regency Chicago plus a gift card to one of the hotel’s restaurants. Relax in downtown comfort and take advantage of prime access to Chicago’s Riverwalk, shopping, and dining.

Hotel 55 Luxury Chicago Stay Experience ($600 Value)
$10

Enjoy a one night stay in a King suite at Hotel 55, including two complimentary passes to the Chicago Architecture Museum, a champagne toast at check in, and a welcome amenity. This elevated stay offers comfort, style, and a true downtown Chicago experience.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Single Show Tickets ($280 value)
$10

Enjoy two (2) tickets to any 2026/2027 season production at the world-famous Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier. Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) is a leading international theater company and the nation’s largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare.

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