Kiki Queens PAGEANT Raffle

Pure Design Dentistry – Teeth Whitening Treatment ($500 vl)
$5
Flash a smile that’s to die for with this teeth whitening treatment! Make your pearly whites shine like the spotlight on stage—whether you’re charming the judges or dazzling the audience. With Pure Design Dentistry, your smile will be so bright, it'll steal the show at PAGEANT!
Flash a smile that’s to die for with this teeth whitening treatment! Make your pearly whites shine like the spotlight on stage—whether you’re charming the judges or dazzling the audience. With Pure Design Dentistry, your smile will be so bright, it'll steal the show at PAGEANT!
LPM Fitness – UNLIMITED Group Classes for 1 Month ($400 vl)
$5
Two winners! Dive into a month of unlimited group classes that cater to every body and every schedule. With a broad daily lineup of different class types and expert trainers, you’ll get fit while having fun. Whether you’re prepping for the runway or just looking to feel fabulous, LPM Fitness has got you covered.
Two winners! Dive into a month of unlimited group classes that cater to every body and every schedule. With a broad daily lineup of different class types and expert trainers, you’ll get fit while having fun. Whether you’re prepping for the runway or just looking to feel fabulous, LPM Fitness has got you covered.
LPM Fitness – 4 Personal Training Sessions ($400 value)
$5
Get that show-stopping body ready for the stage with four personal training sessions! Get ready to become the ultimate queen with LPM Fitness and shine like the star you are at PAGEANT!
Get that show-stopping body ready for the stage with four personal training sessions! Get ready to become the ultimate queen with LPM Fitness and shine like the star you are at PAGEANT!
Dye Salon – Deep Condition, Cut & Style ($200 value)
$5
Treat your tresses to a glamorous transformation with a deep condition, cut, and style from Dye Salon. Whether you’re aiming for a chic look or a dramatic style that slays, this prize will leave you drop-dead gorgeous. After all, your hair deserves to shine as brightly as you do at PAGEANT!
Treat your tresses to a glamorous transformation with a deep condition, cut, and style from Dye Salon. Whether you’re aiming for a chic look or a dramatic style that slays, this prize will leave you drop-dead gorgeous. After all, your hair deserves to shine as brightly as you do at PAGEANT!
Mark Angel Psychic: 4 Psychic Readings ($400 vl)
$5
Up to four winners! Feeling curious about what the universe has to say? Mark Angel Psychic is here to spill all the cosmic tea! With four clairvoyant readings, Mark will help you get guidance on love, work, and life while connecting you with loved ones who’ve crossed over. Whether you’re wondering about future vibes or tapping into some past-life drama, Mark’s got you covered. It’s time to tune into the other side and get all the spiritual scoop you need!
Up to four winners! Feeling curious about what the universe has to say? Mark Angel Psychic is here to spill all the cosmic tea! With four clairvoyant readings, Mark will help you get guidance on love, work, and life while connecting you with loved ones who’ve crossed over. Whether you’re wondering about future vibes or tapping into some past-life drama, Mark’s got you covered. It’s time to tune into the other side and get all the spiritual scoop you need!
Therapeutic Massage Session ($120 vl)
$5
After all that strutting, belting, and serving face, your body deserves a standing ovation—and a massage to match. Treat yourself to a luxurious therapeutic session with Michael Elder, LMT, a master of touch and tension relief.
Whether you're unwinding post-PAGEANT or just need a moment to melt into the table, Michael’s intuitive, healing hands will have you feeling refreshed, realigned, and ready to reclaim your crown. This isn’t just self-care—it’s queen-level restoration.
After all that strutting, belting, and serving face, your body deserves a standing ovation—and a massage to match. Treat yourself to a luxurious therapeutic session with Michael Elder, LMT, a master of touch and tension relief.
Whether you're unwinding post-PAGEANT or just need a moment to melt into the table, Michael’s intuitive, healing hands will have you feeling refreshed, realigned, and ready to reclaim your crown. This isn’t just self-care—it’s queen-level restoration.
Reiki Energy Healing Session ($100 value)
$5
Feeling a little energetically off-center after all that PAGEANT drama? Step into your healing era with a restorative Reiki session from Michael Elder, LMT. Using gentle, intentional touch, Michael channels energy to help clear blockages, calm the nervous system, and realign your inner sparkle.
Whether you're releasing stress, healing old wounds, or just craving a moment of peace, this session is your backstage pass to balance and bliss. Because queens don’t just slay—they self-care.
Feeling a little energetically off-center after all that PAGEANT drama? Step into your healing era with a restorative Reiki session from Michael Elder, LMT. Using gentle, intentional touch, Michael channels energy to help clear blockages, calm the nervous system, and realign your inner sparkle.
Whether you're releasing stress, healing old wounds, or just craving a moment of peace, this session is your backstage pass to balance and bliss. Because queens don’t just slay—they self-care.
New Balance $100 Gift Card
$5
Independent since 1906, New Balance empowers people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Grab some fresh new gear on newbalance.com or at one of the local stores in Lincoln Park or Oakbrook. Whether you’re gearing up for a workout or just looking to add some style to your step, New Balance has got you covered.
Independent since 1906, New Balance empowers people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Grab some fresh new gear on newbalance.com or at one of the local stores in Lincoln Park or Oakbrook. Whether you’re gearing up for a workout or just looking to add some style to your step, New Balance has got you covered.
Residence Inn – Magnificent Mile ($600 value)
$5
Need a post-PAGEANT wind-down fit for royalty? Enjoy a two-night weekend stay at the fabulous Residence Inn – Magnificent Mile, where comfort meets class just steps from Chicago’s most iconic shopping, dining, and dazzling attractions.
This four-star gem serves up spacious, modern rooms perfect for kicking off your heels and recharging your sparkle. The staff? As warm and welcoming as a standing ovation. And don’t even get us started on the buffet breakfast—fresh, fabulous, and totally worthy of a queen’s morning routine. Whether you're strutting down Michigan Ave or lounging in luxury, this stay is your ticket to living the suite life.
Need a post-PAGEANT wind-down fit for royalty? Enjoy a two-night weekend stay at the fabulous Residence Inn – Magnificent Mile, where comfort meets class just steps from Chicago’s most iconic shopping, dining, and dazzling attractions.
This four-star gem serves up spacious, modern rooms perfect for kicking off your heels and recharging your sparkle. The staff? As warm and welcoming as a standing ovation. And don’t even get us started on the buffet breakfast—fresh, fabulous, and totally worthy of a queen’s morning routine. Whether you're strutting down Michigan Ave or lounging in luxury, this stay is your ticket to living the suite life.
Campit Outdoor Resort: Super Sleeper Cabin Getaway ($650 vl)
$5
Ready for your crown-worthy escape? Win a stay in a Super Sleeper Cabin at Campit Outdoor Resort in Saugatuck—an LGBTQ+ affirming paradise just minutes from Lake Michigan’s sparkling shores. Nestled on 33 wooded acres, Campit is the Midwest’s go-to getaway for queer joy, community, and a little outdoor fantasy.
With a heated pool, clubhouse, vintage trailers, and weekly events, this is your chance to relax, recharge, and maybe even werk a little nature couture. Not valid on Campit holidays, but honey, every other weekend is fair game. Pack your glitter sunscreen and get ready to glamp like a queen!
Ready for your crown-worthy escape? Win a stay in a Super Sleeper Cabin at Campit Outdoor Resort in Saugatuck—an LGBTQ+ affirming paradise just minutes from Lake Michigan’s sparkling shores. Nestled on 33 wooded acres, Campit is the Midwest’s go-to getaway for queer joy, community, and a little outdoor fantasy.
With a heated pool, clubhouse, vintage trailers, and weekly events, this is your chance to relax, recharge, and maybe even werk a little nature couture. Not valid on Campit holidays, but honey, every other weekend is fair game. Pack your glitter sunscreen and get ready to glamp like a queen!
Haircut at Father and Son Barber Shop ($33 value)
$5
Up to two winners! Lost your edge at PAGEANT? Let Father & Son Barber Shop in Chicago bring the fade and the finesse. Two lucky winners will score a fresh cut from this beloved family-owned spot, where classic skill meets modern style—because your crown deserves expert care.
Up to two winners! Lost your edge at PAGEANT? Let Father & Son Barber Shop in Chicago bring the fade and the finesse. Two lucky winners will score a fresh cut from this beloved family-owned spot, where classic skill meets modern style—because your crown deserves expert care.