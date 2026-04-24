Demonstration of Power Ministries Inc.

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Demonstration of Power Ministries Inc.

About this shop

Kiki's Online Shop

Adult Unisex T-shirts item
Adult Unisex T-shirts
$25
Available until Jun 5

Quality Unisex T-shirt. Available in White/ Sizes: Small, Medium, Large - X-Large . Please include $15.00 Shipping & Handling if your items are being mailed.

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Plus Size Adult T-shirts item
Plus Size Adult T-shirts
$30
Available until Jun 5

Quality Unisex T-shirt. Available in White/ Sizes: 2XL - 3XL -4XL. Please include $15.00 Shipping & Handling if your items are being mailed.

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Kids T-shirts item
Kids T-shirts
$20
Available until Jun 5

Quality Kids T-shirts. Available in White/ Sizes: YS - YM - YL - Y-XL. Please include $15.00 Shipping & Handling if your items are being mailed..

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Anointed Prayer Shawl of Fire item
Anointed Prayer Shawl of Fire
$35

Beautiful Anointed Red Prayer Shawl to fire up your prayer life! Get your today! Please include $15.00 for shipping & handling.

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Anointing Oil Combo item
Anointing Oil Combo
$35

8oz with travel roller bottle of oil. The Anointing destroys the Yoke! Get your anointing oil today to anoint yourself daily! Please include $15.00 for shipping & handling.

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