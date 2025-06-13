KILI Radio's Theo Von Ticket Raffle 2025

🎉 Get Ready to Laugh with Theo Von! 🎉 KILI Radio is thrilled to present an exciting opportunity for all comedy fans! Join us for a night filled with laughter as the hilarious Theo Von takes the stage in Rapid City, SD! Mark your calendars for June 22, 2025, and get ready for a memorable evening at The Monument. Doors open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM—don't be late, you won't want to miss a single punchline! 🎟️ Enter the Raffle for Your Chance to Win! We're hosting a ticket raffle for this incredible show, and you could be one of the lucky winners! Whether you're a long-time fan of Theo's or just looking for a fun night out, this is your chance to experience top-notch comedy in person. Here’s how to enter: Purchase your raffle tickets from KILI Radio. Each purchased raffle ticket gives you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!—stay tuned! 🌟 Important Ticket Information Please note that all tickets will be digital. To ensure a smooth transfer, it is required that the purchaser provides a mobile number and an email address during the ticket purchase process. This information will be used for the secure digital transfer of tickets, allowing you to access them easily on the day of the event. 🌟 Why You Don’t Want to Miss This! Theo Von is known for his unique storytelling and relatable humor, making this show a must-see event. Bring your friends, family, or that one buddy who always needs a good laugh—trust us, you’ll leave with your sides hurting and a smile on your face! Get your raffle tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable night of comedy! 🎤✨ For more details and to purchase tickets, visit [insert website or contact information here]. Let's make this a night to remember with Theo Von at The Monument! ⚠️ Disclaimer Please note that event details are subject to change. In the unlikely event of cancellation or rescheduling. It is your responsibility to check for a change in the schedule.There are no refunds. This is a fundraiser for KILI Radio. Thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your support!

